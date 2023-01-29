Emergency:
9-1-1
Training information
352-527-5529
Craig Stevens
Fire Chief
352-527-7692
Keith Long
Deputy Fire Chief
352-527-5408
Greg Ellis
Division Chief
of Administration
352-527-7622
Jason Morgan
Division Chief of EMS
352-527-7612
Paul Gillum
Fire Marshal
352-527-5527
Battalion Chiefs
East side of the county
352-341-2169
Chase Hurst
Shaun Busbee
Scot Prater
Battalion Chiefs
West side of the county
352-527-5734
Lawrence White
Thomas Fletcher
Lucas Williams
For all emergency issues call 9-1-1
For all non-emergency issues after hours
call 352-726-1121
Fire Stations
If assistance is needed or an emergency arises, citizens must remember to dial 9-1-1, not the individual fire stations.
The following stations are full staffed 24/7:
Station #3
8408 W. Homosassa Trail
Homosassa
Station #5
3673 E. Orange Dr.
Hernando
Station #7
800 N. Rock Crusher Road
Crystal River
Station #8
4333 S. Little Al Point
Inverness
Station #9
10165 N. Citrus Ave.
Crystal River
Station #14
9515 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
Station #18
5000 W. Oak Park Drive
Homosassa
Station #20
4785 N. Elkcam Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Station #23
285 S. Kensington Ave.
Lecanto
Station #24
7880 E. Spanish Trail
Floral City
