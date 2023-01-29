UF/IFAS Extension
Citrus County Office
3650 W. Sovereign Path,
Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461
352-527-5700
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extension is a division of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) in partnership with the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension provides “Solutions for Your Life” through access to the latest unbiased information. Solutions are available locally to homeowners, consumers, youth, builders/developers, agricultural producers, and gardeners through a wide variety of opportunities. These include classes, professional license testing, Zoom seminars, social media (Like us on FB!), email and phone calls. It is like having a “miniature university” right here in your backyard. And when needed, we can access the entire University’s expertise too.
Program Areas
4-H and Youth Development
Dr. Marnie Ward, 4-H Agent
352-527-5712 • mlward@ufl.edu
Family & Consumer Sciences
Stephanie Clamer McMinds, FCS Agent
352-527-5710 • sclamer@ufl.edu
Landscape & Home Gardening
Environmental Horticulture
Green Living
Dr. Marguerite Beckford,
Director & Horticulture Agent
352-527-5714 • mbeckford@ufl.edu
Agriculture
Natural Resources
Caetano “Ky” Sales, Agriculture Agent
352-527-5721 • c.rossisales@ufl.edu
