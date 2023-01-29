The Senior Community Centers in Citrus County provide meeting places throughout the County for Citrus County senior residents.
These centers offer people a place to go for nutritious meals, social activities and an array of programs such as health screenings, health and consumer education, creative arts, computer classes, dancing, exercises, and more!
The centers provide a friendly atmosphere bringing fun, laughter and companionship into the lives of our senior citizens. The centers also offer volunteer opportunities where people can contribute their experience and skills in meaningful ways.
The Senior Community Centers are operated by the Support Services team. Many of the centers offer classes, activities and lunch programs. If you are interested in attending a Senior Community Center event or offering a class or program at a Senior Community Center, please call 352-527-5975.
If you are interested in renting any of our Senior Community Centers, please contact the Community Center Supervisor at 352-527-7549.
These centers are open for limited classes and activities, with a limited amount of participants.
Some activities offered at the center are: art classes, biliards, bingo, card games, crafts, dancing, exercise programs, health/nutritional screenings, line dancing and quilting.
The senior centers are also available as rentals after hours. For more information, please call 352-527-7549.
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court
9907 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Instructional classes available
1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
