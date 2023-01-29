We serve you at 3 locations!
Monday – Friday
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We serve you at 3 locations!
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(Closed Holidays)
Citrus County Courthouse
110 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
352-341-6424
Services Available:
• All Court Services
Clerk Annex
120 N. Montgomery Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
352-341-6424
Services Available:
• Official Records Services
• Financial Services
• Internal Audit Services
West Citrus
Government Center
1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River, FL 34429
352-341-6424
Services Available:
• Passport Applications and
Passport Photos
• Record Documents in the
Offical Records
• Marriage Licenses
• Search Official and Court
Records
• Value Adjustment Board
Petition Filing
• Traffic Payments
• Court Fine Payments
• Set Up Payment Plan
• Purchase Family and Civil Court Packets
• Traffic and Court Inquiries
• Copy Work
Mailing Address:
Clerk of the Circuit Court
and Comptroller
Attention: (insert Department or person sending mail to)
110 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(All checks or money orders should be made payable to Angela Vick, Clerk of the Circuit Court)
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.