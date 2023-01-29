Chamber
Offices
Crystal River Office
915 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-3149
Inverness Office
203 E. Dampier St.
Inverness
352-726-2801
Committees
• Ambassadors
• Business Women’s Alliance
(BWA)
• Prosperity Citrus
• Government Affairs
• Young Professionals
• Leadership Citrus (a
program of Citrus County
Chamber), www.leadership
Key Special Events
Floral City
Strawberry Festival
March 4-5, 2023
Legislative Day
in Tallahassee
March 23, 2023
Crystal River
Christmas Parade
December 2, 2023
Inverness
Christmas Parade
December 9, 2023
Florida Manatee Festival
January 13-14, 2024
Board of
Directors
Executive Committee
Tom Ryan, Chair
Central Ridge Insurance
Debbie Reilly, Chair-Elect
Citrus County
Library System
Rob Wardlow, Treasurer
Wardlow & Cash, P.A.
Kelley Paul, Secretary
Wollinka Wikle
Title Insurance
Lindsay Platz,
Immediate Past Chair
Insight Credit Union
Board Members
Tiarra Alexander
Pace Center for Girls
Pam Cleary
Movement Mortgage
Cregg Dalton
Citrus County
Property Appraiser
Martin Drango
Duke Energy
Carl Flanagan
PRIMERICA Advisors
Barb Fletcher
LKQ Corporation
Dr. Jim Harvey
College of Central Florida (ret.)
Grace Hengesbach
Beech Street Consulting
Hiram Jacob
Florida Citrus
Memorial Hospital/HCA
Veronica Kampschroer
Citrus County Board of
County Commissioners
Gwen Klaiber
Citrus County Property
Appraiser’s Office
Dr. Vernon Lawter
College of Central Florida
Gary Mock
RMC(SW) USN Retired
John Murphy
Citrus County Chronicle
Marci Olinger
Bravera Health Seven Rivers
David Reed
YMCA of the Suncoast
George Schmalstig
United Way of Citrus County
Craig Stevens
Citrus County Fire / Rescue
Don Taylor
Economic Development
Authority for Citrus County
Harold Walker
Duke Energy (ret.)
Tabitha Wells
Wells Business Solutions
Stacey Worthington
Worthington A/C & Heat, LLC
Life Directors
Pete Burrell
Citrus County Chronicle
(ret.)
Kevin Cunningham
RE/MAX Realty One
Charles Davis
Chas. E. Davis
Funeral Home
Karen Dixon
Dick Dolbow
Citrus County Schools
Joe Fallon
Retired
Mike Fitzpatrick
Century Link
(ret.)
Carl Flanagan
PRIMERICA Advisors
Rocky Hensley
Brannen Bank
(ret.)
Gerry Mulligan
Citrus County Chronicle (ret.)
Jim Neal
James A. Neal, Jr. PA
Jack Reynolds
Brannen Bank
Janice Warren
Tax Collector
Chet White
Stanley Steemer
Janet Yant
Nature Coast Charters
Chamber Committees
Leadership Citrus
Eric Head, Chair
Debbie Reilly, Co-Chair
Young Professionals
Committee
Tiarra Alexander, Chair
Julie Wilkinson, Co-Chair
Ambassador Committee
Pam Cleary, Chair
Mary Pericht, Co-Chair
Business Women’s
Alliance Committee
Gwen Klaiber, Chair
Lindsay Platz, Co-Chair
2023
Ambassadors
Kristi Bortz
RE/MAX Realty One
Paisley Bower
Lifesouth Community
Blood Center
Pam Cleary
Movement Mortgage
Michele Fowler
Cruise Planners
Mark Garlock
Garlock Enterprises
Michelle Goldstein
SRG Lawn Care Service
Tom Gotterup
Kings Bay Rotary
Julie Jennings
JV Southern Real Estate
Betty Murphy
Citrus Archives
& Computers
Mary Pericht
Cadence Bank
Dennis Pfeiffer
Kimball Midwest
Tom Ryan
Central Ridge Insurers
Denise Scott
The Screen Monkey
Missy Slanker
Citrus County Chamber
Eric Sokolsky
(EASI) Employee Admin Services, Inc.
Anna Torcuator
Citrus County Chronicle
Julie Vaughan
JV Southern Real Estate
