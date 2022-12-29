Executive Board
Tom Ryan, Chair
Central Ridge Insurers
Debbie Reilly, Chair Elect
Citrus County Library System
Rob Wardlow, Treasurer
Wardlow & Cash, P.A.
Kelley Paul, Secretary
Wollinka Wikle Title Insurance Agency
Lindsay Platz, Immediate Past Chair
Insight Credit Union
Board Members
Tiarra Alexander
The Pace Center for Girls
Pam Cleary
Movement Mortgage
Cregg Dalton
Citrus County Property Appraiser
Martin Drango
Duke Energy
Carl Flanagan
PRIMERICA Advisors
Barb Fletcher
LKQ
Dr. Jim Harvey
College of Central Florida (ret.)
Grace Hengesbach
Beech Street Consulting
Hiram Jacob
Florida Citrus Memorial Hospital/HCA
Veronica Kampschroer
Citrus County Board of County Commissioners
Gwen Klaiber
Citrus County Property Appraiser
Dr. Vernon Lawter
College of Central Florida
Gary Mock
RMC(SW) USN (ret.)
John Murphy
Citrus County Chronicle
Marci Olinger
Bravera Health Seven Rivers
David Reed
YMCA of the Suncoast
George Schmalstig
United Way of Citrus County
Craig Stevens
Citrus County Fire Rescue
Don Taylor
EDACC
Harold Walker
Citrus Construction Academy
Tabitha Wells
Wells Business Solutions
Stacey Worthington
Worthington AC
Lifetime Directors
Pete Burrell
Citrus County Chronicle (ret.)
Kevin Cunningham
RE/MAX Realty One
Charles Davis
Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home
Karen Dixon
Dick Dolbow
Citrus County Schools
Joe Fallon
Retired
Mike Fitzpatrick
Century Link (ret.)
Carl Flanagan
PRIMERICA Advisors
Rocky Hensley
Brannen Bank (ret.)
Gerry Mulligan
Citrus County Chronicle (ret.)
Jim Neal
James A. Neal, Jr. PA
Jack Reynolds
Brannen Bank
Janice Warren
Tax Collector
Chet White
Stanley Steemer
Janet Yant
Nature Coast Charters
Chamber Staff
Josh Wooten, President / CEO
Ardath Prendergast, Vice President/Operations & B.R.E.
Corrine Sachewicz, Member Relations Manager
Jade White, Public Relations/Communications Manager
Missy Slanker, Special Events Manager
Erin Carney, Administrative Assistant
Judy Knowlton, Inverness Office Assistant
Jackie Hanna, Crystal River Office Assistant
Cynthia Oswald, Program Support Specialist
