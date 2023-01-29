AARP Foundation
Tax-Aide
888-227-7669
American Cancer Society
American Red Cross
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Central Ridge
Boys & Girls Club
901 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-621-9225, ext. 6
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Citrus Abuse Shelter
Association (CASA)
1100 E. Turner Camp Road
Inverness
352-344-8111
Citrus Aid Cancer
Foundation
522 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
Citrus County Blessings
P.O. Box 82
Lecanto
352-341-7707
Citrus County Children’s
Advocacy Center
Jessie’s Place
1410 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-270-8814
Citrus County Community
Charitable Foundation, Inc.
P.O. Box 2706
Inverness
352-201-6142
Citrus County Foster
Parents Association
P.O. Box 1283
Inverness
508-769-3808
www.citruscountyfoster
Citrus County
Social Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
352-527-5989
Citrus County Veterans Foundation, Inc.
P.O. Box 678, Lecanto
352-382-3847
Citrus Hearing Impaired
Program Services (C.H.I.P.S.)
109 NE Crystal St.
Suite B
Crystal River
352-795-5000
www.citrushearing
Citrus United Basket
(CUB)
1201 Parkside Ave.
Inverness
352-344-2242
www.citrusunitedbasket
Community Food Bank
5259 W. Cardinal St.,
Bldg. B
Homosassa
352-628-3663
Crystal River
Healthy Families
324 NE 5th St.
Crystal River
352-563-0107
352-563-0109
Daystar Life Center
of Citrus County
6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-795-8668
(352-464-1070 temporary)
Early Learning Coalition
of the Nature Coast
382 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-563-9939
Evelyn Waters
Boys & Girls Club
401 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
352-621-9225, ext. 8
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Family Resource
Center of Citrus
3660 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy.
Hernando
352-344-1001
Habitat for Humanity
352-563-2744
7800 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-564-2300
3703 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Inverness
352-341-1800
Isaiah Foundation
801 SE U.S. 19
Crystal River
352-564-0088
Key Elder Care
1311 N. Garnett Miller Loop
Lecanto
352-795-5541, ext. 201
Key Training Center
5399 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-795-5541
Mid Florida Community Services
1649 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-527-3808
Moving Mountains
3451 E. Louise Lane,
Suite 110
Hernando
352-637-9001
National Alliance on Mental Illness
(NAMI)
6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Suite 201, Crystal River
(at Daystar Life Center)
Inverness
844-687-6264
Nature Coast
Ministries, Inc.
7655 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Suite 8
Crystal River
352-563-1860
Path of Citrus County
21 S. Melbourne St.
Beverly Hills
352-527-6500
Pregnancy and
Family Life Center
317 W. Tompkins Street
Inverness
352-344-3030
Robert Halleen
Boys & Girls Club
8535 Goodman Lane
Homosassa
352-621-9225, ext. 7
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Salvation Army
712 S. School Ave.
Lecanto
352-513-4960
Toys for Tots
United Way
of Citrus County
1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-5483
Youth and
Family Alternatives
CINS/FINS
Community Counseling
352-634-2764
Foster Care and Adoption
Case Management
301 N. Apopka Av.e
Inverness
352-344-2933
