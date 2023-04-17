Library hosting free technology classes
The Homosassa Public Library will feature a Saturday technology class each month through June. If you are unable to attend during the week, be sure to sign-up for a spot in one of the technology classes starting in April.
Upcoming topics are: Resume Building 101 at 10:30 a.m. on April 22; Facebook: Getting Started at 10:30 a.m. on May 20; and Buying and Selling on eBay at 10:30 a.m. on June 17.
These Saturday technology classes are free and registration is required. To register for a class, use the online calendar, speak to a staff member at the branch or call the library at 352-628-5626.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Citrus eSchool to hold Preview Night
Citrus eSchool, Citrus County’s free K-12 virtual learning school, is having a Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. April 20.
Learn about culinary arts, digital information technology, creative writing classes and more, including the flexibility Citrus eSchool provides with full, part time or home education classes online. Meet Citrus eSchool teachers and staff and register your child at Preview Night at Withlacoochee Technical College, building 700, located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness.
For more information, call 352-726-1931, ext. 6450.
Courthouse Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon, where children will create their own “Illustration Creations” at 1 p.m. on April 15.
Staff will teach them how to create a 3D image from their favorite illustrated children’s book. All materials will be provided, just bring the best book in your bookcase.
Space is limited. Participants should pre-register by calling the museum. Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of the program.
For more information, call 352-341-6428 or email museum@citrusbocc.com. The museum is located at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Teen’s Night Out on April 20{/span}The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local sixth through tenth grade teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Get a group of friends together or come by yourself and make new friends while having a fun evening enjoying free food, games and music.
For more information, call 352-726-3913.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Scholarship available from model railroaders{/span}A model railroad scholarship is available for high school graduates who want to continue in a STEAM program in a college, university or accredited technical school.
Visit the website at newtracksmodeling.com/scholarship for detailed information about the scholarship. The deadline for applications is July 1. Please help pass the word to possible applicants you may know.
Questions? Email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Heritage Hour at the Floral City Library
The Floral City Library will continue their monthly partnership with the Floral City Heritage Council to provide Heritage Hour presentations. The focus of these programs will be on historic events, artifacts and information that helped build Floral City and Citrus County.
Held the fourth Wednesday of every month, mark your calendars for “Tools of the Time” on April 26 and “Seminole Wars in Citrus County” on May 24.
To keep up-to-date on these and all other programs, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Retired Educators offers scholarship
We all know that more teachers are needed everywhere. If you are currently working in any capacity in a school system, you may be eligible for the Citrus County Retired Educators Association (CCREA) scholarship.
Are you working in the field of education? Do you want to take more classes for certification as a teacher? Do you want to expand your studies as a teacher? You may qualify for a $500 scholarship being offered by CCREA.
Application is due by May 1. To obtain an application, call Nancy Reynolds at 352-212-2572.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Female Veterans Network scholarships available{/span}Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Take Stock seeks qualified students, mentors
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is looking for students who qualify to join their program. The application period for the second semester is now open.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must attend public school, be in the sixth through ninth grade, meet the financial eligibility requirements, agree to remain drug, alcohol and crime free and get good grades.
Take Stock in Children’s two-year tuition-free scholarships are provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance office at each school, through the website takestockcitrus.org, or by calling the Take Stock office 352-344-0855.
To become a Take Stock mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website. For more information, eligibility requirements or any questions, call the office or email plancaster@takestockcitrus.org.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Program assists elementary parents{/span}A before- and after-school care program is available for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. North Oak has over 30 years’ experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m. A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.)
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/KIDS, email your interest to nobckidcare@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent to you.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there — kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Museum offers free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer’s Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
North Oak Church offers ESL classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes.
North Oak Church is located at the corner of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs, entrance off of North Elkcam Boulevard. The building is across from the playground. For more information, call 352-489-1688 or email northoakbc.org.
