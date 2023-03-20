Scholarships available from Woman’s Club
The 2023 application for the Crystal River Woman’s Club “Back to School” $875 Scholarship is now open.
This is a scholarship to assist an adult woman who will be returning to a postsecondary program or enrolling in a post-secondary education or technical program.
Application must be received by April 15. Go to the Facebook page “Crystal River Woman’s Club” to download the application or contact CRWC at 630-269-1096 to have an application emailed to you.
Heritage Hour at the Floral City Library
The Floral City Library will continue their monthly partnership with the Floral City Heritage Council to provide Heritage Hour presentations. The focus of these programs will be on historic events, artifacts and information that helped build Floral City and Citrus County.
Held the fourth Wednesday of every month, March’s topic is “Growing Up in the Duval House,” a presentation that will be hosted by Bob Metz, with a special tour of the Historic Duval House to immediately follow. Join at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, for this fascinating look into history.
Then mark your calendars for “Tools of the Time” on April 26 and “Seminole Wars in Citrus County” on May 24.
To keep up-to-date on these and all other programs, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Citrus County Retired Educators offers scholarship
We all know that more teachers are needed everywhere. If you are currently working in any capacity in a school system, you may be eligible for the Citrus County Retired Educators Association (CCREA) scholarship.
Are you working in the field of education? Do you want to take more classes for certification as a teacher? Do you want to expand your studies as a teacher? You may qualify for a $500 scholarship being offered by CCREA.
Application is due by May 1. To obtain an application, call Nancy Reynolds at 352-212-2572.
Citrus Garden Club offers scholarships
The Citrus Garden Club will again award two $1,000 scholarships to senior students at either Citrus, Crystal River, or Lecanto High Schools.
Students must demonstrate an interest in preserving the environment. Application forms can be picked up in each school’s guidance department.
Tell us about yourself and your past efforts and future plans to improve the environment, and you may be a winner. Deadline for submission of applications is March 31.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Take Stock seeks qualified students and mentors
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is looking for students who qualify to join their program. The application period for the second semester is now open.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must attend public school, be in the sixth through ninth grade, meet the financial eligibility requirements, agree to remain drug, alcohol and crime free and get good grades.
Take Stock in Children’s two-year tuition-free scholarships are provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance office at each school, through the website takestock citrus.org, or by calling the Take Stock office 352-344-0855.
To become a Take Stock mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website. For more information, eligibility requirements or any questions, call the office or email plancaster@takestockcitrus.org.
Science of Fire in the Sky
Join the SETS Foundation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness, for Fire in the Sky, a crash course in space junk, and learn about the different ways that people have been fascinated by meteors throughout the span of history.
The ancient peoples thought that it was their gods returning to earth; in the Middle Ages, they thought they delivered disease. In truth, meteors are really rock and metal that create fiery trails as they streak through the night sky. This presentation will explain the science of meteors from their birth in space to sitting on somebody’s desk or on a museum shelf.
Library programs are free and available to everyone; however, seating is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Homosassa scholarships application open
Homosassa Civic Club is now accepting applications for the Beri Hagerty-Phelps Memorial Scholarships.
Applicants must live in the Homosassa area. This scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors entering college or trade schools. Adults wanting to further their education may also apply.
Deadline for applications is March 31. Applications are online at homosassacivicclubinc.org.
Program assists elementary parents
A before- and after-school care program is available for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. North Oak has over 30 years’ experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m. A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.)
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/KIDS, email your interest to nobckidcare@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent to you.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there — kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Museum offers free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer’s Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
North Oak Church offers ESL classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes.
North Oak Church is located at the corner of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs, entrance off of North Elkcam Boulevard. The building is across from the playground. For more information, call 352-489-1688 or email northoakbc.org.
To list notes in Chalk Talk, email community@chronicleonline.com. The Chronicle reserves the right to edit submissions for length and style. Publication in the print version each week is not guaranteed.
