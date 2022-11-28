Seven Rivers hosting Robotics Competition
Seven Rivers Christian School will host a Robotics Competition on Dec. 10 in the school gymnasium, 4221 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and competition going until around 3 p.m.
CF Citrus holding open house
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the CF Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
Future students are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about more than 150 academic pathways, including 70 job-training programs. Attendees can receive assistance with the application process, financial aid and registration for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 9.
Everyone who completes an admissions application at the event will have the $30 admissions fee waived and can enter to win free tuition for a three credit hour class at CF’s standard tuition rate.
A virtual open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on Zoom.
For more information, visit www.CF.edu/openhouse or call 352-873-5800, ext. 1379.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there – kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicle online.com.
High school senior women scholarships
The local Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is offering three $1,000 scholarships in 2023 for graduating high school senior women, one at each of Citrus County’s three public high schools.
Criteria include achieving a minimum 3.0 GPA, acceptance at an accredited college or university, participation in extracurricular activities, providing community service, and demonstrating substantial financial need.
It is desirable if the recipient’s planned field of study is in keeping with the objectives of the DAR organization, which was created in 1890 for historic, educational and patriotic purposes, with an emphasis on service.
Applications are available in all Citrus County high school guidance offices and online. The deadline for applications is March 15.
State and National DAR scholarships are also available. For more information, email the Fort Cooper Chapter scholarship chairman Shirley Hartley at whartley1@tampbay.rr.com.
For more information about Fort Cooper Chapter DAR, visit fortcooperdar.wixsite.com.
Museum offering free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer’s Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Take Stock seeks mentors
Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that assists in creating a brighter future for deserving youth from Citrus County by offering college or vocational scholarships, volunteer mentors and support and encouragement for students as they work their way through middle and high school and prepare for college.
They are preparing to add new students to their program in the fall and are hoping the public might consider joining their mentor team and making a difference.
Mentoring starts with a TSIC mentor application, an interview and background check and a desire to make a difference in the life of a child.
Call Pat Lancaster, student services coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website at takestockcitrus.org to learn more about the program.
North Oak Church offers ESL classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to improve their English speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes.
North Oak Church is located at the corner of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs, entrance off of North Elkcam Boulevard. The building is across from the playground. For more information, call 352-489-1688 or email northoakbc.org.
