Democratic Women's Club offers scholarships
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County is holding a luncheon fundraiser for its Eleanor Roosevelt Scholarship.
The DWCCC is offering two $1,000 scholarships in 2023 to graduating high school women from a Citrus County public high school.
One scholarship will be awarded for attendance at a four-year university and a second scholarship for attendance at a two-year college, technical or trade school. Applications are available in the high school guidance offices.
The luncheon will be held on Feb. 25 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and available on the DWCCC website citruswomendems.org by clicking on the RSVP button on the home page. Donations can also be made at the same site.
For any questions, email info@citruswomendems.org.
Homosassa scholarships application now open
Homosassa Civic Club is now accepting applications for the Beri Hagerty-Phelps Memorial Scholarships.
Applicants must live in the Homosassa area. This scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors entering college or trade schools. Adults wanting to further their education may also apply.
Deadline for applications is March 31. Applications are online at homosassacivicclubinc.org.
Citrus Cinderellas now accepting donations
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4, 2023.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling.
Donation sites and times are:
- Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. No. 104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231
- Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
- Crystal River: Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., 352-795-3149.
Supervisor of Elections offering scholarship
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students, according to Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication major and be at least a junior in college.
Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 10. Applications are available online at votecitrus.gov or may be picked up from the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For more information, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Academy of Environmental Science needs donations
The Academy of Environmental Science is asking for community support as the school is in danger of having to close next school year.
Due to unexpected structural repair costs to the building, the school’s reserve budget has been drained and they will be unable to complete all the necessary repairs and renovations needed to keep the school open for students.
Being a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, AES relies heavily on community support and donations to remain in operation each year.
The school needs to raise $350,000 by Jan. 31 to meet construction deadlines or else it will not be able to open next school year.
Those who wish to donate, donations can be made by cash, check or online at citrusschools.revtrak.net/academy-of-environmental-science/aes-donation.
For more about AES, go to aes.citrusschools.org or call principal Ernest Hopper at 352-795-8793.
MOPH offering two high school scholarships
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart is pleased to announce two scholarship opportunities for local graduating high school seniors.
Chapter 776’s College of Central Florida (CF) Endowed Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at CF for academic year 2023/24.
Chapter 776’s Sgt. Dennis J. Flanagan Memorial Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at any accredited U.S. college for academic year 2023-24.
The Chapter 776 scholarship information and application can be obtained at www.citruspurpleheart.org, by contacting your school guidance department, or emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org or calling 352-382-3847.
Chapter 776 must receive scholarship applications no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
New program assists elementary parents
A before- and after-school care program is now available for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. North Oak has over 30 years' experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m. A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.)
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/KIDS, email your interest to nobckidcare@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent to you.
Apply for Girls State program now
The American Legion Auxiliary 155 will be holding Girls State from Thursday, June 22, to Friday, June 30.
Girls State is open to young women in their junior year of high school. It is a weeklong all-expense paid trip to Tallahassee for an intense study of government. College scholarship opportunities will also be available.
Qualifications for an 11th grade female interested in Girls State are: interested in government, demonstrates leadership, resident in the state of Florida, willing to salute the flag and take the oath of office on a Bible, and has maintained an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Students interested should contact their guidance counselor for an application and additional information about Girls State. Applications should be submitted no later than the last week of January.
For more information, contact Elfi Baker, Girls State chairperson of the American Legion Auxiliary 155, at 352-564-2548 or email rbaker244@tampabay.rr.com. To learn more, go to alafl.org/programs/girls-state.
Time to apply for Boys State
The American Legion Post 155 will be holding Boys State from Sunday, June 18, to Saturday, June 24.
Boys State is open to young men in their junior year of high school. It is a weeklong all-expense paid trip to Tallahassee for an intense study of government. College scholarship opportunities will also be available.
Qualifications for an 11th grade male interested in Boys State are: interested in government, demonstrates leadership, resident in the state of Florida, willing to salute the flag and take the oath of office on a Bible, and has maintained an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Students interested should contact their guidance counselor for an application and additional information about Boys State. Applications should be submitted no later than the last week of January.
For more information, contact Robert Baker, Boys State chairman of the American Legion Post 155, at 352-564-2548 or email rbaker244@tampabay.rr.com. To learn more, go to floridalegion.org/programs-services/boys-state.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there — kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
Scholarships for women high school seniors
The local Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is offering three $1,000 scholarships in 2023 for graduating high school senior women, one at each of Citrus County's three public high schools.
Criteria include achieving a minimum 3.0 GPA, acceptance at an accredited college or university, participation in extracurricular activities, providing community service, and demonstrating substantial financial need.
It is desirable if the recipient's planned field of study is in keeping with the objectives of the DAR organization, which was created in 1890 for historic, educational and patriotic purposes, with an emphasis on service.
Applications are available in all Citrus County high school guidance offices and online. The deadline for applications is March 15.
State and National DAR scholarships are also available. For more information, email the Fort Cooper Chapter scholarship chairman Shirley Hartley at whartley1@tampbay.rr.com.
For more information about Fort Cooper Chapter DAR, visit fortcooperdar.wixsite.com.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Museum offering free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer's Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
Take Stock seeks mentors
Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that assists in creating a brighter future for deserving youth from Citrus County by offering college or vocational scholarships, volunteer mentors and support and encouragement for students as they work their way through middle and high school and prepare for college.
They are preparing to add new students to their program in the fall and are hoping the public might consider joining their mentor team and making a difference.
Mentoring starts with a TSIC mentor application, an interview and background check and a desire to make a difference in the life of a child.
Call Pat Lancaster, student services coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website at takestockcitrus.org to learn more about the program.
North Oak Church offers ESL classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes.
North Oak Church is located at the corner of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs, entrance off of North Elkcam Boulevard. The building is across from the playground. For more information, call 352-489-1688 or email northoakbc.org.
