Free sign language classes offered
Want to learn sign language? Free classes are now offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Both ELS and ALS are taught by a trained instructor on Mondays at 10 a.m. These classes are open to the public and no church affiliation is needed.
For more information contact the church office at 352-489-1688. North Oak is located at the intersection of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs.
Library hosts free technology classes
The Homosassa Public Library will feature a Saturday technology class each month through June. If you are unable to attend during the week, be sure to sign-up for a spot in one of the technology classes.
Upcoming topics are: Facebook: Getting Started at 10:30 a.m. on May 20; and Buying and Selling on eBay at 10:30 a.m. on June 17.
These Saturday technology classes are free and registration is required. To register for a class, use the online calendar, speak to a staff member at the branch or call the library at 352-628-5626.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Scholarship available from model railroaders
A model railroad scholarship is available for high school graduates who want to continue in a STEAM program in a college, university or accredited technical school.
Visit the website at newtracksmodeling.com/scholarship for detailed information about the scholarship. The deadline for applications is July 1. Please help pass the word to possible applicants you may know.
Questions? Email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Libraries switches to new digital content app
Attention OverDrive app users: OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app for iOS, Android and Windows 8/10 on May 1 and will be transitioning users to the Libby app.
Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from Citrus Libraries.
If you haven’t already, it’s time to give Libby a try. All your loans, holds and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.
Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like: tags to categorize books however you’d like (you can even sync your OverDrive wish list into a tag), a central bookshelf for all loans and holds, customizable notifications for ready holds, new magazine issues and more, compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sonos speakers, extra learning and entertainment resources like LawDepot, and easy access to OverDrive support staff.
Learn more about the transition by visiting overdrive.com/apps/libby/switchtolibby.
If you are currently using the Libby app, the digital collection will continue to be available at https://libbyapp.com/library/citrus on desktop and mobile devices.
Heritage Hour at the Floral City Library
The Floral City Library will continue their monthly partnership with the Floral City Heritage Council to provide Heritage Hour presentations. The focus of these programs will be on historic events, artifacts and information that helped build Floral City and Citrus County.
Held the fourth Wednesday of every month, mark your calendars for “Seminole Wars in Citrus County” on May 24.
To keep up-to-date on these and all other programs, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Take Stock seeks qualified students, mentors
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is looking for students who qualify to join their program. The application period for the second semester is now open.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must attend public school, be in the sixth through ninth grade, meet the financial eligibility requirements, agree to remain drug, alcohol and crime free and get good grades.
Take Stock in Children’s two-year tuition-free scholarships are provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance office at each school, through the website takestockcitrus.org, or by calling the Take Stock office 352-344-0855.
To become a Take Stock mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website. For more information, eligibility requirements or any questions, call the office or email plancaster@takestockcitrus.org.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there — kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Museum offers free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer's Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
To list notes in Chalk Talk, email community@chronicleonline.com.
