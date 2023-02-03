Rise Against Hunger with Rotary
The Rotary of Crystal River will host Rise Against Hunger at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Crystal River High School.
Many Citrus County Rotary clubs participate in supporting this mission of packaging meals, which are used for global emergencies. Rise Against Hunger meals, which contain 20 vitamins and minerals, are a safety net program for nourishment.
The Rotary, Interact and Rotaract clubs participate and will package 19,000 meals in three hours. All volunteers are welcome. Arrive at the school at 8 a.m. and the packaging will be completed before noon.
For more information or to sign up, call Wendy Hall at 352-697-0705. Visit Rotary of Crystal River, Mondays at 11:45 a.m. at the Plantation on Crystal River to find out about this and other humanitarian events.
CF invites future college students to Preview Day
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: Ocala Campus on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m.; Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus on Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m-1 p.m.; and Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus on Thursday, March 9, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer — for high school students to retirees and everyone in between.
At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
The $30 college application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one 3-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.
Chassahowitzka scholarship program open
A new scholarship program benefitting Chassahowitzka residents has been established, according to the Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament Committee.
“The Chassahowitzka Community Catch Scholarship Program will offer scholarships for college, trade schools, summer youth camps, sports camps and other educational endeavors,” said Pam Crisman, member, Chassahowitzka Community Catch Committee. This program will allow Chassahowitzka residents of all ages to pursue their academic, athletic or personal growth endeavors.
Applicants are required to complete an application that will ask several questions including the individual’s goals, why he or she should be awarded a scholarship and what financial barriers the individual may be facing. Applicants must be a resident of Chassahowitzka who demonstrate financial need and commitment to the college, school or camp they are seeking assistance to attend. Applications must be received by March 1.
Individuals may deliver a completed application to a member of the committee or mail it to Chassahowitzka Community Catch Scholarship Committee, c/o Pam Crisman, 10 Schizanthus CT, Homosassa, FL 34446.
Applications are available at the Chassahowitzka River Lodge and Bait Shop, First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, or First Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka, by contacting a member of the tournament committee or by calling Crisman, 217-254-0248.
Woman’s Club offers special needs scholarships
With a long history of supporting young women as they embark on their educational journey beyond high school, the club leadership of the Inverness Woman’s Club has decided to offer a $1,0000 scholarship to a female student with special needs who will be graduating from Citrus High School this spring.
The club’s scholarship committee has worked closely with the high school guidance office to discuss this new mission and has prepared the Scholarship Application for that “special student.”
Special needs may include a physical disability, a cognitive or learning disability or developmental special needs such as autism. With this focus, this scholarship will provide an avenue for a student who in the past may not have applied for a scholarship.
The application deadline is March 17 and applications are available at the guidance office or online at https://www.citruscollegecoalition.org/local-scholarships.
Democratic club scholarship luncheon fundraiser
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County is having a fundraiser luncheon for its Eleanor Roosevelt Scholarship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
There will be door prizes and raffle baskets. The keynote speaker will be Monica Reedus, president of the Democratic Women's Club of Florida.
Also in attendance will be Jim Roosevelt, grandson of Eleanor Roosevelt sharing some of Eleanor's memorabilia.
Tickets to the event are $50 and available online at the website citruswomendems.org by clicking on the RSVP button, or checks can be mailed to DWCCC P.O. Box 1902, Inverness, FL 34450.
Two graduating women from Citrus County public high schools will receive $1,000 each toward their continuing education. The first scholarship is for attendance at a four-year university and the second scholarship is for attendance at a two-year college, technical or vocational school.
Applications are available in the guidance office. Questions can be directed to info@citruswomendems.org.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Take Stock seeks qualified students, mentors
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is looking for students who qualify to join their program. The application period for the second semester is now open.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must attend public school, be in the sixth through ninth grade, meet the financial eligibility requirements, agree to remain drug, alcohol and crime free and get good grades.
Take Stock in Children’s two-year tuition-free scholarships are provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance office at each school, through the website takestockcitrus.org, or by calling the Take Stock office 352-344-0855.
To become a Take Stock mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855 or go to the website. For more information, eligibility requirements or any questions, call the office or email plancaster@takestockcitrus.org.
Schoolastic tourney set for Feb. 27
The Women of Sugarmill Woods will host the annual Schoolastic Golf Tournament at Sugarmill Woods Country Club on Monday, Feb. 27.
Cost for the educational fundraiser is $80 and includes breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch, snacks, prizes and raffles. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.; scramble format.
Registration deadline is Feb. 18 and forms can be found at womenofsugarmillwoods.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, contact Monta Burnett at montapiacenza@yahoo.com or call 727-831-8201.
Democratic Women's Club offers scholarships
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County is holding a luncheon fundraiser for its Eleanor Roosevelt Scholarship.
The DWCCC is offering two $1,000 scholarships in 2023 to graduating high school women from a Citrus County public high school.
One scholarship will be awarded for attendance at a four-year university and a second scholarship for attendance at a two-year college, technical or trade school. Applications are available in the high school guidance offices.
The luncheon will be held on Feb. 25 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and available on the DWCCC website citruswomendems.org by clicking on the RSVP button on the home page. Donations can also be made at the same site.
For any questions, email info@citruswomendems.org.
Homosassa scholarships application now open
Homosassa Civic Club is now accepting applications for the Beri Hagerty-Phelps Memorial Scholarships.
Applicants must live in the Homosassa area. This scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors entering college or trade schools. Adults wanting to further their education may also apply.
Deadline for applications is March 31. Applications are online at homosassacivicclubinc.org.
Take Stock sponsoring tournament for scholarships
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County will be hosting its first ever Cornhole Tournament from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Sugarmill Woods Country Club to raise money for scholarships for students in Citrus County.
They are looking for teams to participate in the tournament. The fee is $65 per team.
They are also offering three sponsorship opportunities: lane/title sponsor, court sponsor, and team sponsor.
To sign up or for more information, email Krista at kristad1127@gmail.com or call 352-344-0855.
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing scholarships, mentors and educational support to financially disadvantaged students in Citrus County. They currently serve 39 students.
Citrus Cinderellas now accepting donations
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling.
Donation sites and times are:
- Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. No. 104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231
- Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
- Crystal River: Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., 352-795-3149.
Supervisor of Elections offering scholarship
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students, according to Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication major and be at least a junior in college.
Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 10. Applications are available online at votecitrus.gov or may be picked up from the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For more information, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
MOPH offering two high school scholarships
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart is pleased to announce two scholarship opportunities for local graduating high school seniors.
Chapter 776’s College of Central Florida (CF) Endowed Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at CF for academic year 2023/24.
Chapter 776’s Sgt. Dennis J. Flanagan Memorial Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at any accredited U.S. college for academic year 2023-24.
The Chapter 776 scholarship information and application can be obtained at www.citruspurpleheart.org, by contacting your school guidance department, or emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org or calling 352-382-3847.
Chapter 776 must receive scholarship applications no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
New program assists elementary parents
A before- and after-school care program is now available for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. North Oak has over 30 years' experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m. A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.)
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/KIDS, email your interest to nobckidcare@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent to you.
Chronicle seeks kids doing cool stuff
We know they’re out there — kids doing cool stuff. Do you know of a kid or teen who: has an interesting hobby or talent, is an entrepreneur or an inventor, a child who shows exceptional kindness or empathy or a kid who has special bond with an animal/pet or a kid who volunteers or … The Chronicle would like to tell the stories of our youngest in the community who are making a difference, whether large or small.
Email your Kids Doing Cool Stuff story ideas to Executive Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
Scholarships for women high school seniors
The local Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is offering three $1,000 scholarships in 2023 for graduating high school senior women, one at each of Citrus County's three public high schools.
Criteria include achieving a minimum 3.0 GPA, acceptance at an accredited college or university, participation in extracurricular activities, providing community service, and demonstrating substantial financial need.
It is desirable if the recipient's planned field of study is in keeping with the objectives of the DAR organization, which was created in 1890 for historic, educational and patriotic purposes, with an emphasis on service.
Applications are available in all Citrus County high school guidance offices and online. The deadline for applications is March 15.
State and National DAR scholarships are also available. For more information, email the Fort Cooper Chapter scholarship chairman Shirley Hartley at whartley1@tampbay.rr.com.
For more information about Fort Cooper Chapter DAR, visit fortcooperdar.wixsite.com.
New Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa
There is a new Boy Scout Troop in Homosassa. BSA Troop 378 is excited to welcome new members to the “Forest Ninjas.”
Boys ages 11-17 who like adventure, outdoor activities, such as climbing, canoeing, hiking, astronomy, star gazing, whittling and cooking outdoors, making friends and helping the community are invited to join Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Springs Lodge, 3050 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
For any questions or to make a donation, contact Scout Master Laretta Westcamp at larettawestcamp@yahoo.com or Troop Coordinator Pete Ward at Greypapa74@gmail.com.
Museum offering free family programs
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum invites families for free programs on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
The Museum’s Saturday programs for children and families coincide with the Farmer's Market at the Depot in Downtown Inverness on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Check out the online calendar at cccourthouse.org for more upcoming fall and winter programs.
North Oak Church offers ESL classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) is offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Classes will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to improve their English-speaking skill is welcome to come and work with teachers trained in assisting. There is no charge for the classes.
North Oak Church is located at the corner of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs, entrance off of North Elkcam Boulevard. The building is across from the playground. For more information, call 352-489-1688 or email northoakbc.org.
