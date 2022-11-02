The College of Central Florida has received a grant to fund the design and installation of a new piece of art at one of its campus locations. All artists are welcome to submit proposals for consideration.

All proposals should be inspired by themes of learning, growth and support. The art may contain any medium (e.g., mural, sculpture, interactive media, etc.) but should be made of long-lasting material suitable for a permanent installation. The winning selection will be installed at one of three designated locations at the college’s Ocala Campus, Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus or Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus.

