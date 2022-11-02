The College of Central Florida has received a grant to fund the design and installation of a new piece of art at one of its campus locations. All artists are welcome to submit proposals for consideration.
All proposals should be inspired by themes of learning, growth and support. The art may contain any medium (e.g., mural, sculpture, interactive media, etc.) but should be made of long-lasting material suitable for a permanent installation. The winning selection will be installed at one of three designated locations at the college’s Ocala Campus, Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus or Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus.
The grant provides a payment of $2,000 to the artist to cover materials, labor and installation. Additional funds may be available based on project scope. Proposals will be accepted through Dec. 31 and will be reviewed by the CF Campus Art Committee. The winning proposal will be scheduled for creation and installation in spring 2023.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Interested artists may view locations, get details and submit a proposal online at www.CF.edu/CampusArt. The artist must be available to create the installation and attend an opening reception at a designated time in spring 2023.
Inquiries regarding the submission process or donation of materials/funds for the art installation should be directed to Rachel Cote at coter@cf.edu or 352-873-5800, ext. 1373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.