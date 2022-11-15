FLORAL CITY – The Floral City Heritage Council has been working on some exciting plans and changes to its Heritage Days. The hugely popular Candles and Carols will again be held this year with a slight name change to Candles, Carols and Carriages.
Visitors are invited to Floral City to walk Orange Avenue which will be lined with luminaries and closed to traffic from 5 to 9 p.m. Carolers and musicians will be positioned up and down the avenue to perform Christmas music. Many homes will be decorated for the holidays.
Also available again this year is the old-fashioned horse and wagon ride, an alternate way to enjoy the lights and carols.
The Floral City Heritage Museum will be open, featuring many new old gadgets, which at the time they were in use, people probably thought were the greatest labor savers ever, which, at that time, of course they were! The museum’s Old Country Store will be open, too, with all manner of great items for sale, including tees, corn brooms, toys and feather dusters, a Christmas shopping opportunity.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Duval House (across the street) will be open for tours, as well. The Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. will host a frontier Christmas with holiday tastings and silent auction on the Duval House grounds to benefit the trust that evening. That event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and reservations are requested. Donations are encouraged and very much appreciated. The trust looks to the public to gain support for the continued rehabilitation of the house and for the development of the grounds on which the house resides.
The Saturday daytime presentation of demonstrators from past years is going to be replaced with a spring event, the council is calling Spring into History. It will feature a “Fourteen Decades of History Parade” in which anyone who lives in the Floral City zip code can participate. Visitors outside of Floral City are invited to attend the parade. Plans for the day will also include food, music, games and dancing. There will be more about this later.
The “Spring into History” event will celebrate the 140th anniversary of when Floral City was laid out and surveyed.
For information about Candles, Carols and Carriages, call 352-650-0013.
For information about A Frontier Christmas or to make a reservation, Call 352-726-7740, text 352-634-4781 or email abeasely001@tampabay.rr.com.
For information about “Spring into History,” call 352-419-4257 and leave a message.
