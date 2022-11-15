Candles, Carols 'n Carriages pic

FLORAL CITY – The Floral City Heritage Council has been working on some exciting plans and changes to its Heritage Days. The hugely popular Candles and Carols will again be held this year with a slight name change to Candles, Carols and Carriages.

Visitors are invited to Floral City to walk Orange Avenue which will be lined with luminaries and closed to traffic from 5 to 9 p.m. Carolers and musicians will be positioned up and down the avenue to perform Christmas music. Many homes will be decorated for the holidays.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.