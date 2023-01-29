Affiliated Pros
of Citrus County
352-564-2020
Agricultural Alliance
of Citrus County
8 a.m., second Monday
UF/IFAS Citrus
County Extension
3650 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 1, Lecanto
352-527-5700
CareerSource
Citrus Levy Marion
Corporate office:
3003 SW College Rd.
Suite 205, Ocala
352-873-7939
683 S. Adolph Pt.
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-249-3278
2703 NE 14th St.
Ocala, FL 34470
352-840-5700
2175 NW 11th Dr.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-6813
Citrus County
Building Alliance
1196 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-9028
Citrus County
Cattlemen’s
Association
11185 S. Pleasant Grove Rd.
Floral City
Leon McClellan
352-634-4524
Citrus County
Chamber of Commerce
915 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-3149
Citrus County
Chamber of Commerce
Business Women’s
Alliance
Citrus County
Education Foundation
Withlacoochee
Technical College
1201 W. Main St.
Bldg. 700
Inverness
352-726-1931, ext. 2240
Economic
Development
Authority for
Citrus County
915 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-2000
Radiant Ridge
Toastmasters
Club 5807
5:15 p.m.
2nd and 4th Mondays
Central Ridge Library
425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Realtors Association
of Citrus County
714 S. Scarboro Ave.
Lecanto
352-746-7550
SCORE Nature Coast, FL
College of
Central Florida
3810 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-249-1236
Suncoast
Business Masters
P.O. Box 1292
Crystal River
www.suncoastbusiness
United Way Agencies
1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-5483
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.