Advanced Aluminum: Mini model home showing our building services.
Ag-Pro Companies: our parts inventory and service department are always ready to help you find a solution to whatever problem you may have. Stop by today to test-drive one of our Zero-Turn mowers, Gators or utility tractors.
Alexander Real Estate: Alexander Real Estate, Inc. is a locally owned and independently operated brokerage, serving the Nature Coast since 1984.
All American Gutter Protection: Gutters and guards
AND Services: We are a full-service HVAC, plumbing, electrical and solar company.
Arbor Trail Rehab & Skilled Nursing: Whether you are recovering from surgery, a serious illness or making decisions regarding long term care, we understand how complex and important choosing the right healthcare setting can be. Our experienced staff helps to make a difference with their skilled hands and compassionate hearts.
At Home Realty: Whether you are a first-time home buyer, or searching for an investment or retirement home, Becky Norman can find the perfect match for you. At Home Realty will also assist you in selling your current home, land, or investment properties to maximize your return with minimal hassle. We never want you to feel alone so we will do our best to make you feel At Home.
BadMomsCompany: Sublimation cups and shirts and other crafts
Bee Sweet Apiaries: Honey
Best Plan Choice: Licensed Insurance Broker offering many Medicare Advantage Plans
Citrus County Chronicle: The Citrus County Chronicle is the No. 1 source for news, community events and entertainment in Citrus County. Founded in the 1890s, the Chronicle is the oldest business in Citrus County. The Chronicle's commitment to community journalism runs deep.
Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee: The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee is the governing body for the Florida Democratic Party at the county level. We will be doing voter registration and education.
Citrus Inflatables: $7 unlimited play on our inflatable bounce houses and obstacle course
CM Originals LLC: We sell mini collectors football helmets, handmade jewelry, accessories and handmade soap and candles
Coastal Accounting & Tax Advisors, CPA's, PA: We are a full-service CPA firm to support your business and plan and prepare your personal tax returns.
CoreCivic: The Citrus County Detention Facility is a privately operated prison located in Lecanto, Citrus County, Florida.
Cruise Planners: Travel Advisor - I advise clients on the best experiences for land and cruise destinations to clients.
Dawes Distribution, LLC dba Barbara's Kitchen Jams and Jellies: Jams, salsas, infused honey, maple syrup, organic seasoning
Exoud Exotics: We are a curator and purveyor of herbal and ethnobotanical products ranging from plant-based supplements, to hemp.
Flop Shot Shot: Retail lifestyle golf hat and apparel company
For Pedro's Sake: Candied jalapenos and chipotle sauces
Freedom Boat Club: Freedom Boat Club is truly unlimited boating. We allow up to 4 rolling reservations at any given time. Simply put, you can have four reservations on the books.
Good Signs Fast: Good signs… FAST!
Hadley Family Concessions
Heaven's Organics: USDA certified organic CBD products. We are family owned and operated not a MLM company. We offer ingestables, CBD honey, topical creams, bath bombs, pet CBD products.
Hip Klips Mini Purse: A unique, secure, clip-able mini purse/cell pocket accessory. Just clip and go! No belt or strap required. All your essentials at your fingertips.
Hometown Citrus: Hometown Citrus brings all the best of Citrus County to your mailbox every month! From Biking trails to Mermaid Tails, and even some manatees!
Homosassa Springs Adventures: The locally adored Wildlife Walk brings guests on an exciting journey woven through Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park's many animal exhibits. The park is home to alligators, black bears, red wolves, Key deer, flamingos, and whooping cranes each serving as their species' ambassador. All of the animal inhabitants are in the state park for the same reason: they are unable to survive in the wild on their own.
Insight Credit Union: Serving you throughout Central Florida for over 85 years.
Jenkins Auto Group: When you do business with us, you become a part of our family. That means 100 percent satisfaction, no pressure, no obligation, and you're treated with care and respect.
Jesse Ink'd: Temporary airbrush tattoos
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers: Our mission is to provide a safe blood supply that meets or exceeds the needs in each community we serve, and to provide a variety of services in support of ongoing and emerging blood and transfusion-related activities.
Lipsense by Senegence Independent Distributor: Makeup
Little Climbers Play: Indoor playroom for ages 0-5. Birthday party space and toddler learning classes
Lowman Law Firm: With decades of combined experience in personal injury law, the personal injury attorneys at Lowman Law Firm are here to help you with car accident claims and getting back on your feet after a vehicle collision.
Lucas, Macyszyn and Dyer Law Firm: Legal services
Lucid Anti Aging Clinic: Lucid Anti-Aging offers everything. From hormone replacement therapy to dermal fillers, if you have an aesthetic or wellness issue, we can help! We have an aesthetic side as well as a wellness side. We offer injectable services, laser services, women's wellness, men's wellness, and IV lounge, and medical weight loss.
Luna Sea Enchantments: Luna Sea Enchantments is your favorite traveling Hippie Boutique and we set up a truly immersive boutique with something for everyone. We specialize in tie-dye and Bohemian style clothing, tapestries, sarongs, bags and more
Manatee Meat Company: T-shirts, wine accessories, and other items used to raise funds for donation boxes to caregivers and cancer warriors
Medicare Insurance Advisors: Medicare insurance plans and benefits
Michael D Bays State Farm Insurance: Auto, homeowners, condo, renters, personal articles, business, life, health, pet
My Mimi Made It: Farmhouse, vintage and cottage core home decor and gifts
MyFeet: we sell shoe insoles that help provide pain relief from back, foot, knee, and hip pain.
NatureCoaster: A digital platform designed to help you get acquainted with Florida’s Nature Coast before you arrive – and to help you find fun-filled things to do while you are here… whether you are visiting or have chosen to stay.
Norwex: Microfiber infused with micro silver to self-sanitize - only need water to clean with, wool dryer balls, bio-based detergents
RE/MAX Realty One - Crystal River: We have been serving the real estate needs of Citrus County residents and businesses for 31 years, we have four offices located in Crystal River, Inverness, Homosassa, and Lecanto. Our 45+ licensed full-time professional Associates provide real estate services in residential, commercial and property management.
Rent R RV: Rent R RV was established to take away your stress and offer a CLEAN unit every time with amenities such as linens, utensils, cookware, and even camp chairs.
RJ's Furniture Living: MudPie Home Accents, candles, art work, doormats, and so much more!
Russell's Western Wear: Western clothing and boots. Wear 'em proud!
Scentsy Independent Consultant: all Scentsy items in the spring/summer 2023 catalog
Schlabach Security & Sound, Inc.: Schlabach Security & Sound, Inc. (SSS) has been locally owned and operated in Citrus County, Florida, by Jarey and Ruth Schlabach since 1995. SSS provides custom design and installation of security systems as well as complete fire systems, medical alert, intercoms, central vacuum systems, closed circuit TV, safes, home automation, lighting control, home theater, surround sound, multi-room sound systems, structured cabling, and satellite systems. SSS has been the premier winner of the Chronicle’s Best of the Best winner over the years.
Sea Gear Marine Apparel: we design and manufacture Sea Gear Marine apparel UV50 sun protection in various styles
SeacoastBank: Seacoast offers all the personal and business banking products you need along with the conveniences you want and the attentive service you expect.
Soldier Solutions LLC: Patriotic apparel and merchandise
Sound Decisions: Sound Decisions offers a wide range of products and services for your vehicle, watercraft or specialty vehicle. Our unrivaled professional installation.
Suncoast Credit Union: As the largest credit union headquartered in Florida, we're proud to help improve the financial lives of over one million members.
Sunrise Consulting Group: With over 30 years of experience, we pride ourselves on giving the professional attention our clients deserve, coupled with realizing their goals. We are proactive to achieve your results.
Tampa Bay Times: Powered by the Tampa Bay Times, tampabay.com is your home for breaking news you can trust. Set us as your home page and never miss the news that matters to.
The Button Hole: Boho/ vintage style boutique clothing with matching accessories
The Honey Couple: We produce raw honey and infused honey. Spicy honey, vanilla honey, lavender honey
The Nice and Spice Shop: Handmade acrylic signs, earrings, keychains, cups, pens, gifts.
Three Rivers Outdoors & Archery: 3Rivers Archery offers quality traditional archery bows and arrows, along with other archery equipment, at reasonable prices to the world. From the bowhunter to the target shooter, 3Rivers Archery has all the traditional archery supplies you need. Our focus is on traditional archery bows such as the recurve bow and the longbow, sometimes called long bow.
Trulieve: At Trulieve, we strive to bring you the relief you need in a product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in a facility with a controlled environment specially designed to reduce unwanted chemicals and pests, keeping the process as natural as possible at every turn. Our products are designed to alleviate seizures, severe and persistent muscle spasms, pain, nausea, loss of appetite, and other symptoms associated with serious medical conditions such as cancer. Our low-THC/CBD products are available for patients who need non-euphoric care.
Trusted Solutions Insurance Agency, Inc.: Our team of professional insurance agents provides unbiased information on Medicare plans, Dental/Vision and Life insurance so you can make a educated decision.
Twisted Moon Boutique: clothing & accessories, jewelry, hats
Ultimate Health Plans: Ultimate Health Plans is a local Medicare Advantage Plan based in Spring Hill, Florida. We proudly service the counties of Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Sumter.
Waste Brothers: We rent and service Porta Potty's, portable toilets, restroom trailers, water and holding tanks, roll off dumpsters and more. Rentals for all types of events.
Whittel & Melton, LLC: Law office, provides legal representation for personal injury, criminal defense, etc.
WXCV-FM and WXOF-FM-Citrus 95 & Fox 96.7: Your local radio stations, Citrus 95.3 & The Fox 96.7
WXJB 99.9: WXJB is an American radio station licensed to serve the community of Homosassa, Florida. The station, established in 2010, is owned and operated by Hernando Broadcasting Company, Inc. The broadcast license is held by George S. Flinn, Jr.
