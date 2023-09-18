The sun painted the sky in hues of gold and orange on the morning of Aug. 18, as Lecanto High School (LHS) held the third annual Senior Sunrise event.
Our faculty and our senior representative, Breanna Haufler, headlined the gathering. Senior Sunrise was set up this year to give the class of 2024 the chance to witness the dawn of a new school year and the beginning of their final chapter at LHS.
LHS faculty and the senior representatives set up the event and aimed to ignite the seniors' spirits and motivate them for the journey ahead. Teachers took the stage to deliver speeches that resonated deeply with the seniors.
“I reminded them that there are people in the world who make things happen, and there are those who watch things happen, and the last group says what happened. I reminded them that not everyone has to make things happen, most of us are watching things happen, but this year make sure you step outside your comfort zone and make something happen. Make sure this year is worth remembering,” said Health Opportunities Through Physical Education teacher Timothy Henson during his memorable speech.
Some of the seniors considered the morning a profound experience while emphasizing the motivational impact of the teachers' speeches during the event.
"The teachers gave motivational speeches this year while we all watched the sunrise,” said senior Aiden Zybell.
The event wasn't just about speeches; it was a rare opportunity for the seniors to come together. Many seniors expressed the sentiment of unity which pervaded the event.
“It was great to be there with my class of seniors. We haven’t been able to get in any senior-only gatherings,” said senior Jillian Zimmer.
Amid all the moments that stood out during Senior Sunrise, some thought the togetherness displayed was one of the finest points of the morning. One senior cherished the collective class.
“My favorite part was probably the big picture of our class. We were pulled into a big group for a class picture,” said senior Matthew Weigant.
