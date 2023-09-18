CC Chronicle Senior Sunrise 1

Lecanto High School seniors pose together the morning of Senior Sunrise at LHS on Aug. 18.

 Hollie Dutcher / The Panther Pulse staff

The sun painted the sky in hues of gold and orange on the morning of Aug. 18, as Lecanto High School (LHS) held the third annual Senior Sunrise event.

Our faculty and our senior representative, Breanna Haufler, headlined the gathering. Senior Sunrise was set up this year to give the class of 2024 the chance to witness the dawn of a new school year and the beginning of their final chapter at LHS.

