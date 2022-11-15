Editor’s note: This story originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in February 2011.
FLORAL CITY — A friendly, serene town nestled under the cover of giant live oak trees, Floral City stands apart from other places in the county because of its rich history and unique charm.
However, Floral City didn’t start out as a little quiet settlement. Floral City once had twice the population of Miami. But long before Floral City became a hub of economic prosperity, the area was inhabited for several years by the Timucua.
The Timucua lived in the Floral City area around 800 A.D. in a village called Tocaste until it was abandoned in the 1540s. Later, Spanish conquistadors searching for riches destroyed the village, leaving behind disease that decimated the local Indian population.
In the 1760s, the area was resettled by Seminole Indians who named their village Cho-illy-hadjo. Soon, Scottish farmers and traders settled in the area.
After Florida became a U.S. territory in 1821, the first English-speaking Protestant settlers poured into the area, and soldiers destroyed Cho-illy-hadjo during the First Seminole War. By 1842, the Seminoles were completely driven out of the area.
In 1883, the town of Floral City was laid out and surveyed by Sen. Austin S. Mann and W.H. Havron. The town got its name from the countless wild flowers that grew in the area.
With local families, like Zellner and Formy-Duval, prospering from establishing large orange groves, plans to connect Floral City with Lake Panasoffkee surfaced. In 1884, the Florida Orange Canal and Transit Company, using mule drawn scoops, built the Orange State Canal to make the link possible. The canal was a primary source of transportation until 1893, when the South Florida Railroad was extended through Floral City.
Also that same year, members of the young community planted the live oaks that form canopies over both Orange Avenue and Aroostook Way.
The addition of the railroad, coupled with the success of the citrus business made Floral City the largest town in Citrus County before the end of the 19th century. However, the Big Freeze of 1895 ended the citrus boom, wiping out nearly all of the local groves.
Luckily, Charles Savary, a chemist and geologist, discovered a major phosphate deposit near Floral City that lead to the discovery of the Dunnellon Formation that ran parallel to the gulf coast. As a result, Floral City switched from citrus to phosphate.
In the beginning of the 20th century, Floral City was the industrial center for the mining companies that were turning out loads of phosphate. By 1909, 34 plants were mining phosphate in Citrus County and the population in Floral City soared close to 10,000, of which 90 percent were black laborers and their families.
However, in 1914 when British and French military forces established an economic blockade on Germany, Floral City’s biggest importer, the boom came to an abrupt end, which yielded to the quiet little town we know today.
Information from “Back Home: A History of Citrus County” and “A Time Line of Floral City, Florida” was used in this report.
A FLORAL CITY TIMELINE
* 900 AD: Safety Harbor culture/Timucuan village of Tocaste at Floral City.
* 1539: Hernando DeSoto camps on the outskirts of Tocaste.
* 1765: Seminoles establish the village of Cho-illy hadjo at Floral City.
* 1776: Scottish farmers and traders settle near Floral City.
* 1837: American soldiers destroy and burn down Cho-illy hadjo during the Second Seminole War.
* 1883: Floral City is founded.
* 1884: Orange State Canal is built and the historic live oaks are planted.
* 1889: Phosphate is discovered in Dunnellon; subsequently a dozen mines open in Floral City.
* 1893: Henry B. Plant Railway System extends its rails through Floral City.
* 1894/95: Big freeze kills citrus groves, collapsing the industry.
* 1907-1911: Floral City is incorporated as a town.
* 1913: Electricity comes to Floral City.
* 1928/29: “Doc” Ferris plants 350 acres of citrus trees on Duval Island.
* 1938: Floral City Road Prison makes national news when prisoners killed their guard and escaped.
* 1941: Floral City Elementary School built at current location.
* 1956: A deadly train wreck occurred two miles south of town. Two diesel freight trains collide head-on, resulting in four deaths.
* 1987: CSX Transportation removes rails and right-of-way is sold to the state for the 46-mile Withlacoochee State Trial.
* 1991: Floral City defeats a county plan to extend County Road 48 to County Road 581, thus protecting the avenue of oaks.
* 1993: The Floral City Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
— Information used from “A Time Line of Floral City, Florida” published by the Floral City Heritage Council.
