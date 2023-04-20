First, Doug Tallamy wrote an influential book urging home gardeners to replace lawns and invasive plants with native trees and plants. Now, in time for Earth Day, Tallamy is back with another version of his message.

This time it's for kids. The new version of "Nature's Best Hope" is aimed at middle schoolers. Tallamy's message is that kids or anyone can take little steps at home to bring back birds, bees and other essential pollinators. You can plant native plants in a yard, on a patio or even on a windowsill. He envisions all the little pollinator-friendly patches sewn loosely together into a Homegrown National Park.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.