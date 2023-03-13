One's a self-described extrovert. The other says she's an introvert. In conversation with the duo, it's not easy to tell who's more outgoing. Both are ambassadors of song, missionaries for music.

And they'd like to invite everyone to the Citrus Community Concert Choir's spring concert, "Sing Peace," April 1 at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto and April 2 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.

