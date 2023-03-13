One's a self-described extrovert. The other says she's an introvert. In conversation with the duo, it's not easy to tell who's more outgoing. Both are ambassadors of song, missionaries for music.
And they'd like to invite everyone to the Citrus Community Concert Choir's spring concert, "Sing Peace," April 1 at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto and April 2 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
Music Director Karen Medrano -- who claims to be the introvert -- said she picks a theme for each concert. In this time of war in the Ukraine and turmoil elsewhere, it is the perfect opportunity to spread a little peace, according to Medrano.
One of the selections the choir will perform is "Myr Zaraz," or "Peace Now," which American composer Joan Szymko wrote overnight on March 22 of last year, shortly after the Ukraine war broke out.
"It's dedicated to all the suffering anywhere in the world," said Jacki Scott -- the extrovert and founder and president of the choir. "A concert about peace is so relevant," she said.
Other selections include "Dona Nobis Pacem," or "Grant Us Peace," by Norwegian composer Frode Fjellheim, who's best known for writing some of the music for the movie, "Frozen."
Although sung in Latin, the song also includes some South Sami syllables. South Sami is an endangered language spoken by some inhabitants of Norway and Sweden. Scott said some of the music "sounds like wind blowing over the tundra."
The choir also is performing "Umoja Tunaimba," which is Swahili for "United We Sing." The lyrics of this song alternate between Swahili and English.
There's also a medley of familiar songs, such as "I've Got Peace Like a River," "Kumbaya," and "How Can I Keep From Singing?"
Cellist Stephen Lane, the retired pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, will accompany.
Sally Smith-Adams is the choir's piano accompanist.
And when the choir gets to "Let There Be Peace on Earth," the song will start pianissimo but "end with the choir majestic," Medrano said.
The 55-member choir of basses, tenors, altos, and sopranos, has members ranging from their 20s through 80s and of all skill levels.
Scott said this diversity of age and skill "makes it a true community choir. It's their willingness to come to rehearsals and the joy of singing. It's all about the journey and not the destination."
Then, both women amended that statement to say the choir, nevertheless, works diligently to present a polished performance.
The choir performed in Vienna in 2009 for the Haydn Festival, 200 years after the composer Joseph Haydn died.
In 2011, the choir members sang on the deck of the USS Missouri in Hawaii, marking the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, 70 years earlier.
They followed that with a performance in Normandy, France, in 2014, 70 years after D Day.
They also appeared in Carnegie Hall in 2017.
COVID not only shut down their travels but their getting together in person. They didn't try to form a virtual choir, which requires each individual choir member to record his or her part at home and then send in the recording to a tech-savvy mixer who can digitally put all the parts together.
"Singing at home, by yourself, is not for everyone," Medrano said. "COVID changed the landscape of life. ... The first time we came back together it was such a joy."
Their first post-COVID concert was December of 2021. The choir members sang in masks and encouraged their audience to wear masks. They presented the concert for free.
"It was such a gift to be back together," Medrano said. "We wanted to share."
Both Medrano and Scott have been sharing their musical gifts since childhood.
Scott's father was a Lutheran pastor, pianist, organist, and actor. Other relatives also were musicians, pastors, deaconesses, or all of the above.
Scott, who also participates in musical theater, has appeared in over 60 shows.
She is the music director at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs and before that, held similar positions at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto and St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River.
"My ministry is my music," she said.
Medrano is retiring on Easter as music director at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
Her grandparents also were church musicians.
Both Scott and Medrano sing the praises of music.
"Research shows what sound does to the body," Scott said. "It calms you. It helps you form strong attachments to people. We have known people who say, 'If it hadn't been for choir or band, I wouldn't have made it through high school.'"
Being a choir member "is very powerful," Medrano said. "It's bigger than yourself. Every single voice is important. You're breathing together."
Scott agrees. "It's a bit of magic. You're all moving and breathing together."
The women seem to believe the Community Choir will continue to bring that magic to concertgoers when the choir offers its summer concert, "Songs That Make You Smile," the first weekend in August, and its winter concert, "The Angels Sing," the first weekend in December.
The choir always can use new members. Anyone interested can contact Medrano at 352-634-3927, or email kmedrano@aol.com.
Medrano and Scott also would like you to know that the choir sponsors scholarships for area students who plan to study music in college. In 2022, the choir awarded four, $1,500 scholarships -- two to graduating seniors and two to students already in college. The concerts are part of the way the choir funds the scholarships.
For those who'd like to attend the April 1 concert at Faith Lutheran Church or the April 2 concert at First Presbyterian Church, tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults. Students are admitted for free. More information is at 352-634-3927 and also at www.citruschoir.com.
Faith Lutheran Church is at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto. First Presbyterian Church is at 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
