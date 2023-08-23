BFF Society awards 2023 scholarships

The BFF Society is pleased to announce Citrus County scholarship winners for 2023.
While recipients were recognized by BFF Society members at their respective school awards ceremonies, a banquet was also held on June 5 at the George Washington Carver Center, to officially award scholarship funds.
Recipients are McKenna Heaton of CHS, Ashley Jones of CRHS, Aubrey Miller of CHS, Julia Parker of LHS, Michael Peterson of Withlacoochee Technical College, Grace Ann Schlisner of Seven Rivers Christian School and Nehemiah Vann of Seven Rivers Christian School, Emma Seal of CHS and Kasey Strom of CRHS.
The BFF Society has awarded $90,500 in scholarships to Citrus County students since 2010. This "small but mighty" group of volunteers currently holds two fundraising events per year to achieve this goal.
For those interested in supporting the BFF Society's mission of changing lives through education, tickets are now available for the sixth annual “A Beautiful Woman” fashion show and cake auction, to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the George Washington Carver Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River.
