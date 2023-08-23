BFF Society awards 2023 scholarships

Recipients pictured are McKenna Heaton of CHS, Ashley Jones of CRHS, Aubrey Miller of CHS, Julia Parker of LHS, Michael Peterson of Withlacoochee Technical College, Grace Ann Schlisner of Seven Rivers Christian School and Nehemiah Vann of Seven Rivers Christian School. Recipients not pictured were Emma Seal of CHS and Kasey Strom of CRHS.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The BFF Society is pleased to announce Citrus County scholarship winners for 2023.

While recipients were recognized by BFF Society members at their respective school awards ceremonies, a banquet was also held on June 5 at the George Washington Carver Center, to officially award scholarship funds.

