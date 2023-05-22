On Thursday, May 25, the next Town Hall Meeting of the Beverly Hills Civic Association takes place at 7 p.m. at 77 Civic Circle.
Our guest speaker this month is Property Appraiser Cregg E. Dalton whose work amid the building boom, both commercial and residential, is critically important to our economic well-being.
Prior to the meeting at 5:30, there will be a lasagna dinner catered by Moschello’s II located on County Road 491 in Beverly Hills. This family restaurant owned by Ron Moschello (who cooks daily) is always packed by folks from all walks of life due to the excellent service and price of the food served fresh five days a week.
The cost of the dinner is $12 per person which can be paid at the door by anyone wishing to partake whether a member of the Beverly Hills Civic Association or just interested in a good meal and an informative guest speaker.
This will be our last Town Hall Meeting until the fall, but to finish off our spring season, we will be hosting a car show on June 3 at 77 Civic Circle from 8 a.m. to noon. This is an unaffiliated show so anyone with a worthy vehicle from any era can participate to compete for cash prizes. Entry forms are available at Cadence Bank on CR 491 next to the car wash.
For more information call the office at 352-746-2657 or Harvey Gerber at 352 422 2798.
Harvey Gerber is president of the Beverly Hills Civic Association.
