Members of the Floral City Garden have been busy as Santa’s elves this past week, placing the hundreds of red bows and yards and yards of green garland all about the town.
It has been an annual activity for the club for many years as they join other organizations, businesses and churches spreading red and green around town in anticipation of Heritage Days and the holidays to follow.
Members also completed another “roadside cleanup” day as part of the sprucing up for the holidays and visitors that are expected in town.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
These decorations will be enjoyed by members and guests at the monthly gathering of the club at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the Community House at the Town Center. This gathering will be the annual holiday luncheon with a fun craft project for all to accomplish instead of the usual program and speaker.
Members who have not yet attended a meeting or are just returning from a summer and fall elsewhere, will not want to miss this special meal and interesting project.
Members are also reminded to bring whatever is blooming in the garden or colorful and unusual leaves to decorate the tables. Any plants, cuttings or seed and bulbs members want to share may be placed on the table at the parking lot entrance.
Not only do club members share their plants, but this is also the meeting when members bring items of necessity for use by seniors and for the residents at Camp E-Ninni-Hassee. Suggestions for seniors include toilet paper, lotions, paper towels, hair brushes, dishwashing liquid, facial tissues, personal car wipes, deodorant, shampoo, new socks, new towels and wash cloths, laundry pods, bar soap, body wash, new blankets, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash.
For the girls at the camp, ideal items include travel-size plastic bottles, embroidery thread (many colors to make bracelets), stamps and stationery, fun socks, loofas and foot powder.
Items brought to the meeting on Dec. 9 will be delivered to the places by club members.
Co-President Janie Stewart invites the public to view the club’s website and catch the monthly “Horticulture Hints” by the club’s Horticulture Chair Kathy Lingusky and to learn about the club’s many activities and accomplishments. For more information, call Stewart at 954-557-5982.
Marcia Beasley is publicity chair for the Floral City Garden Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.