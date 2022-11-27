CC FCGarden Club decorates town one

The Floral City Garden Club had its annual “Decorate the Town Day,” bringing red and green bows and greenery to various area in the village, including the Memorial Gazebo site constructed by the Floral City Heritage Council in 1997 on the Withlacoochee State Trail in the heart of downtown. Landscaping of the site was accomplished by the Floral City Garden Club.

 Photo courtesy of Marcia Beasley

Members of the Floral City Garden have been busy as Santa’s elves this past week, placing the hundreds of red bows and yards and yards of green garland all about the town.

It has been an annual activity for the club for many years as they join other organizations, businesses and churches spreading red and green around town in anticipation of Heritage Days and the holidays to follow.

