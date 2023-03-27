It was late September and Hurricane Ian seemed aiming directly at Tampa Bay or maybe the Nature Coast. But then it turned and headed south and the Fort Myers Beach area was devastated.
“We sat there looking skyward, wondering if the hurricane was coming,” said Judy Williams, president of the Nature Coast Community Band board.
And when Ian spared this area, the Nature Coast band board decided to help a band that might not have been as lucky.
The board agreed to donate the proceeds of its March 3-4 concerts to the Lee County Community Band. The Nature Coast band raised $4,358 over the two days. The board agreed to round the amount to $4,400.
“I think it was the quickest vote the board has ever held,” Williams said.
Williams and Susan Mahoney, who is the band’s principal clarinetist and public relations director, told of contacting Lee County Band President Frances Pace.
According to Williams, Pace said, “You want to do what for us? Why us?”
Williams said, “I told her, ‘Because you would do it for someone else.’
“She said, ‘I’ll call you back,’” Williams said. “She was crying. It had an emotional impact. (The hurricane) is very fresh for them.”
Pace recalled that when she got the call, “I was amazed. I was astonished.”
She told how the band’s drummer had all his percussion instruments, including antique instruments, stored on a low floor of his high-rise apartment. All were lost.
The band’s conductor and his wife, who is the band’s librarian and handles the band’s music, lost their household goods to flooding. The librarian had taken home the music for the band’s upcoming November and December concerts. As the flood waters rose, the couple put the music on the bed, one of the highest spots in their home. But the couple had to evacuate and they left the music behind. It got waterlogged.
Sue Rayman, the Lee County band’s public relations director, said the Nature Coast band’s gift “is like, oh, my God, there is a God.”
She said the Lee County band had lost players and audience members during COVID. The November 2022 concert was to be the first concert after the pandemic.
But after Ian slammed the area, the band’s board had to decide if there were enough musicians, enough patrons, and enough determination to continue practicing in October for a return to the stage in November.
Other area groups starting canceling upcoming events.
But the Lee County band board decided not to join the cancellation bandwagon.
“We were still struggling,” Pace said. “I think we needed to play together. I think it was as good for our musicians as for our audience.”
At the band’s Nov. 13 concert, about three-fourths of the 70-member group performed, and about half the usual audience showed up.
The conductor and the master of ceremonies had COVID and couldn’t perform. But the band played on.
The Lee County women said the board ultimately will decide how to spend the Citrus County funds. Perhaps some of the percussion instruments and the music lost can be replaced. Perhaps some of the money might be spent on advertising. Maybe the band will buy a microphone. Or perhaps the board will decide upon new ways to use the funds.
At any rate, the money couldn’t have come at a better time, they said.
The conductor, librarian, MC, and a principal vocalist are retiring. Many of the musicians are elderly. The band is at a turning point.
“And the gift is huge. It’s a huge gift coming in the middle of all this,” Rayman said.
The band is hiring a new director. It’s got its eye on the future. But that’s while individual members cope with Ian’s destruction.
The conductor, his librarian wife, and the MC lost everything in the flood. The drummer lost his drums. The trombonist has a sunken living room, which indeed was below sea level.
Some members who lived on Pine Island aren’t returning. Members from Sanibel and from Fort Myers Beach lost everything. Some members are snowbirds and are giving up on Florida.
Pace and Rayman got lucky. Pace said she lost just electricity and water.
Rayman said she lives on a canal and a dock got torn up, some roof tiles were destroyed, and the pool screens are “hanging like an advertisement for a Halloween horror show.”
She discovered her insurance won’t pay the first $22,400 of the damages.
But she’s much better off than others.
“A lot of people are still at Stage 1,” she said and estimated it will take four to six years to get things fixed.
“It completely tore apart Cape Coral,” she said. “Everything’s a mess. ... Devastation is everywhere.”
Still, “Every day there’s a little progress,” she said.
The Nature Coast band’s donation has boosted spirits.
The Lee County women propose the Nature Coast band and Lee County band should get together, perhaps midway, and hold a joint concert.
Williams of the Nature Coast band said she told Lee County’s Pace, “We are your sister band.”
And she told the Nature Coast band members in March, “You did it again, band. Our patrons care because of you, and they responded with their pocketbooks.”
She said the two bands “always will keep in touch.”
Nature Coast’s Williams said she was raised as a Quaker, with the view that a person has “a moral obligation to see what you can do to make the world better.”
Nature Coast’s Mahoney, the band’s board, and probably all the musicians would not dispute this.
“Music is way more than playing an instrument,” Williams said. “It’s transporting.”
For Mahoney, “Music is a meditation. It’s very satisfying.”
“Music is healing,” Mahoney added. “It’s strengthening. It’s doing something for others.”
