These are the hot and cold PEX water lines in my own home. I know it appears complex, like spaghetti thrown on a wall, but it's not. DIY plumbing has never been easier.

 Tim Carter / Tribune Content Agency

I’m blessed to be able to use this column to share my knowledge. It allows me to empower you to do many jobs you might never think of doing yourself.

In the past, working with water lines required a decent amount of experience. You had to know how to solder copper tubing. I recorded a step-by-step video of this process over 20 years ago and it’s still on my website. The great news is you can solder with a simple torch you purchase at a big box store. Or you can buy an expensive tool that eliminates the need to solder. You can use copper press fittings that seal the joint with a rubber O-ring.

