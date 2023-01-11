Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the beautiful works of our fine artists in “Art in the Park” and craft vendors throughout the festival grounds! With painters, photographers, crafts and more, there is something sure to ignite anyone’s inspiration at the Florida Manatee Festival!
15 Olives: 100 percent domestic award-winning extra virgin olive oil and Balsamic vinegars
1goodSPLIFFgraffix: Custom artworks on wood and canvas / stickers etc.
3 Cats Designs: Rope bowls, tote bags, quilts, table runners
3D-ForeverFused: Hand-painted fused glass and copper garden sculptures and funny fish.
5 am Leather: Handmade leather belts
84th Lane Ceramics: Handmade wheel thrown ceramics. Mugs, bowls, plates, and functional ware.
A Touch of Color: All types of wreaths including door hangings, table décor, seashell, mesh, floral, wood. Gravesite florals, hand-painted concrete/ceramic statuary/figurines.
Aimee Gail Co.: Handmade polymer clay jewelry, barrettes, and trinket dishes.
Airbrush A Million Smiles: Airbrush tattoos, shirts, and hats
Alligator Dreams: Children’s books about the University of Florida mascots Albert and Alberta.
Art by Carmella: Wood burning and acrylic washes
Art by Tripp: Metal art
Art Wood and Glass: Handcrafted wood creations
Artpostrophe: Mixed media art
BananaCandy: Handmade handbags using cotton and vinyl materials inspired primarily by Florida lifestyles using bright colors with Florida prints
Beach bum custom rings: Hand-stamped rings made on the spot
Betty M. Cook: Microwave bowl potholders, veggie baker bags, placemats/table runners, dish cloths, scrubbies, decorative kitchen towels, coasters, wall hangings, quilts, wreaths, plastic bag holders, decorative fly swatters
Big Blue by Roland St John: Sea life artist – jewelry, home decor, and gifts
Bird Brain Inventions: Solar lit wind chimes, bird feeders. Made form PVC wrapped in a vinyl graphic
Bleu Basil LLC: Fresh homemade pasta
Bloom and Grow Candle Co.: Our company specializes in all natural candles, home fragrance, and soaps
Bohemian Splendor (Argyll Collection): Tie-dye and colorfully printed cotton tops featuring images of pets and nature, home-sewn wearable art, and handcrafted jewelry
Brittany Fowler Art: Mixed media art
Broken Face Fabricator: Metal sculptures and wall art
C R Stuff: Sea grass Hats
Castle Green Art Glass Studio: Beaded wire tree and flower sculptures
Charles Lafayette LLC: Bracelets and earrings
Christina’s Signs: Customized assortment of yard signs and mailboxes
Conns Creations: Freeze dried snacks
Cotton Candy and Kids: Bows made with fabrics and clay material
Crafts by Virg: Embroidered items including kitchen towels, canvas totes, pillows, wine sacks, BBQ aprons, quilts, and more
CrazyFaces FacePainting & Body Art: Henna body art and hair wraps
Creative Claws Jewelry: Stone crab jewelry
Crochet In The Shade: Handcrafted dragons, aliens and other fantastic creatures
Crystal Spectrum Arts: Resin art, crystals, minerals, handmade jewelry, macrame, and incenses
Dawes Distribution, LLC dba Barbara’s Kitchen Jams and Jellies: Maker of jams, marmalade, fruit butters and salsa, The Dreaded Fisherman seasoning, infused honey and maple syrup
Decades Rock N Pop: MTV era music and pop culture gift shop housed out of a vintage Airstream, fully themed, complete with original 45’s, hand-painted glittered cassettes, disco balls, music syncing lighting and one-of-a-kind set pieces. You may even catch a glimpse of an MTV themed moon man! Music apparel is totally custom and 100 percent handmade. They’ve been featured on Discovery Plus, various television news outlets, podcasts, as well as a finalist for the Better Business Bureau’s Spark Award for female entrepreneurship.
Defiant Worm Books: My Florida books
Delicious Gourmet Dips: Dips and spices
Denim Love Apparel: Glitter appliqués
Dennis Creek Farms: All natural beeswax products and honey
Detourbutterfly LLC: Copper wall art
Discerning Designs by Jessie: One-of-a-kind custom designed natural stone necklaces and earrings as well as a wide variety of custom designed surgical steel earrings
Dixie Fixins: Gourmet potato chip, vegetable, and dessert dip mixes
DJ’s Jewelry & Accessories: Handmade jewelry hammered, soldered, quenched, burnished, beveled, textured, wrapped, strung, crochet, Viking knit and always lovingly made. Made with quality materials including sterling silver, genuine gemstones, freshwater pearls and 14kt gold
Dog Gone Healthy: Healthy, human-grade, dog treats, cat treats, baked goods for dogs and cats
Doggie Dudzz: Pet items
Double L Ranch: Jams, jellies, mixes, and freeze-dried snacks
Down To Earth Crystals: Crystals, handmade crystal jewelry, candles and metaphysical supplies
DreamPrints AndDesigns: 3D candles, custom apparel, and a variety of kiddy items
Eberhart Artworks: Multi medium sea life and fish
Edal Family Designs: Resin and beaded items
Embroidery Buddies: Embroidery, vinyl
Em’s Cryo Treats: Freeze dried fruits and candies, hot cocoa bombs weather permitting
Extreme Decalz LLC: Decals, signs, banners, Hydra Deck and gifts
FantaSea-Artz.com: Original art sublimated to items including T-shirts, pillow covers, aprons, and mugs as well as hand beaded bracelets
Fayes Tiny Toes and Bows: Superhero and anime bows, T-shirts, lanyards, earrings, key fobs, key rings, and more
Festival King: Toys, sunglasses, games, and more
Flattery Works: Alternative and classic jewelry
Florida Fine Crafts LLC: Wooden American flags, wall decoration, small ornaments, and many more
Gartner Designs: Wood crafts, painted signs, painted bottles
Get Reel Fishing Apparel: Our own brand of fishing apparel – hats, shirts, koozies, decals
Gina’s Crafty Girls: Machine embroidery, sublimation, laser/engraving, freshies
Glitz By Jo: Handcrafted, artisan jewelry creations, offering: silver, abstract art, sea glass, New Zealand abalone art, custom engraving, gemstone wrap bracelets, and so much more
Gnarly Carly: Fun happy Florida art
Gone Coastal: Fishhook bracelets
Grandma’s Jams: Homemade jams, pickles, honey, breads
Great Dane Apparel & Sign Company: Sewn bags, embroidered gifts, laser engraved gifts, onsite laser
Guastini’s Treasures: Hand-crafted and painted wall hangings
Gulf Life: Custom T-shirts, hats, visors, shorts and window decals
H&K Home Decor Art: Resin, cutting boards and serving trays and resin artwork
Handmade by Jenny A: Crochet plants and animals
Handmade By Me: Handmade paracord items, such as cup/cupholder sets, cup cradles, keychains, bracelets. Embellished with glass charms and/or resin
Happy Campers Crafts and Creations: Pinecone wreaths, gourd art, sun catchers, driftwood art, driftwood lamps
Hat Mamas Art: Hand-painted hats
Heather B’s Custom Creations: Wreaths, swags, centerpieces for any type or occasion. Made with mesh and florals.
Hickory Daiquiri: Hand-carved wooden spoons
Holy Land Cradle: Crafts made of olive wood trees in Bethlehem the Holy Land, using a friendly environmental process.
Honeybee’s Doggie Cafe: Organic and natural dog treats
Hortons Beef Jerky: Beef jerky and pork skins
Hudson River Inlay: Marquetry – The fine art and craft of wood inlay. design an image then cut and inlay hardwood veneers.
Hugging Heart Soapery: Handmade soap, candles, bath signs, aromatherapy, handmade therapy bracelets, bath bombs, lip balm, soap decks, and such
I’m Hooked: Jewelry made from hunting and fishing products including necklaces and earrings
Inkmantom: Ink drawings, hand draw with ink pens, of nature and beach scenes or items
Island Accents: Hand-painted art on reclaimed materials (prints on items and handmade jewelry when available)
J W Visual Arts/Lets Face It Caricatures: Caricatures
Jeff Platt: Wood creations including clocks, coasters, cutting boards, signs, etc.
Jens Metal Art & Design, LLC: Handmade one-of-a-kind steel metal artwork
Jesse Ink’d: Temporary airbrush tattoos
Kathy’s Woodworks: Wood American and military flags noodle boards wood pictures and lazy Susan
KC Creations: Custom embroidery, apparel, and accessories
Keith Martin Johns: Painting Florida’s culture, heritage, and natural Beaty
Kelly Berry Art: Cute and silly cartoons (caricatures) of patrons drawn within minutes, done with markers and pastels.
Kelly Rysavy: Oil/acrylic paintings
Kinky Earrings: Fun and quirky earrings
Kostoski Design: Unique handcrafted jewelry designs from art jewelry wire.
Lakeshore Crafts and More: Tumblers epoxy and sublimation, ink pens, keychains, coasters, pillows, throw blankets.
Lalie & Pops, LLC: All natural and organic products for your mind, body and soul. Mini refill station with laundry strips, toilet bowl strips, body, hand and pet soaps, all-purpose cleaner, aromatherapy products with and without crystals or stones, recycled and upcycled items
LE Artisan Studio: My whimsical animal and Florida inspired art made into apparel, prints, stickers, pins, and keychains.
Leslie’s Fabric Creations: Fabric wrapped rope baskets, bowls, trays, etc. and jean jackets and other fabric crafts.
Levi’s Smoked Jerky: Hand-crafted and smoke beef jerky
LorDeCulture Designs: Handmade paper flowers
Lounies Soap Co.: We sell handmade soaps, skin care and home goods
LReitz Art: Resin and acrylic art
Lucky Pets and More: Towels, tumblers, and water bottles with different breeds of dogs and a few cat items available
Lutesies Crafts & Market, LLC: Custom laser-engraved charcuterie boards, cutting boards, trivets, and slate. Unique line of pickles, preserves, salsas, and sauces
Magnet Rocks: Anti-inflammatory magnetic jewelry
Magnolia Artisan Soaps: Handcrafted soaps, sugar scrubs, beard oils and balms, and other personal care products.
Manatee Madness Gifts: Original manatee photography printed on T-shirts, canvas, beach towels, pillows and mugs ETC.
Marina Veiler Art: Handmade jewelry
Medicine Wind Music: Handmade bamboo flutes, whistles and bird whistles made from homegrown Florida bamboo since 1980. Original flute music recordings.
Melinda’s Unique Handmade Gifts: Teapot whimsies, painted garden shovels, glass birdbaths, and fun barnyard art
Mickie Lamb: Hand-crafted blankets, purses/totes/pouches, tabletop decor, hand carved hiking sticks, and more
Mike’s Keto Confections: Craft bean-to-bar chocolate bars in many flavors, and sugar-free candied nuts
Milly Maker Crafts: I make vinyl T-shirts and home decor.
MJemstonesandDesigns: Gemstone jewelry, macrame jewelry, and more
Moon Light Sticker Co.: Premium vinyl stickers
MoonDog Art Glass: Jewelry created with glass beads I sculpt in the flame
Mullet Wear: Mullet Wear Fishing Outfitters
My Happy Place 02: Handmade personalized tumblers, keychains, pens, koozies, oven mints and more
My Little Tutu: Handmade tutus and hairbows
Nature’s Gold: Herbal pain cream, homemade fudge, brittle, cookies, dog treats, macramé, water bottle holders, jar grippers.
Nature’s Line Bath and Body: Natural bath and body products
Nectar of the Vine: Gourmet wine slushy mixes in over 20 delicious flavors plus sampling 1 oz. cup of non-alcoholic slushy samples
Noel Smith: Acrylic painting
Ocean Earth Arts: Oil on canvas paintings of marine life
Opal Sky Crystals & Lost Boys 3D Prints: Two unique businesses in 1 booth. Original 3D printed items offering unique toys and statues created for all ages. Also, beautifully displayed crystals offering a wide variety of crystal animal carvings such as sea life, forest animals and many different unique crystal spheres and towers.
Oveja Negra Design: One of a kind Native American and indigenous inspired jewelry, leather accessories and decorations.
Painting For You: Paintings
Pam’s Pick A Pearl: Real pearls in the oysters, jewelry from pearls including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Also, crystals
Pappy’s Old-Fashioned Fudge: Homemade fudge and laser engraved wood
Parking Lot Pirates: Hand-designed nautical jewelry using the lost wax method, made with 14k gold and .925 sterling silver
Payton Design: UV 50+ sun protection shirts with original designs. Also, hats, handmade children’s clothing , accessories, and more
Peculiar Notions: Handknit hats, scarves, and hand-pored resin/mosaic decor
Phoenix Glass: Stained glass suncatchers, window panels, 3D items, knitted scarves, and fiber necklaces
Pueblo Stoneware South: Hand-built stoneware pottery with original underglaze pencil drawings
R T Bead Designs: Handmade jewelry
Radiance by Misty Dawn Micros LLC: Elderberry syrup, elderberry lemonade, micro green cookies and brownies, healing oils bath and body, and resin art
Raelyn & Grace Products LLC: Hand-poured and premium scented coconut wax candles
Red Boar Studios LLC: Artistic custom chess boards, books, and board games
Redfish Artworks: Gyotaku prints and jewelry
Rhode Island Girl Designs: Handmade pet items
Rickey’s Jerky: Handcrafted gourmet beef, big game and exotic jerky
Roadie Bird Design: Wooden signs, porch signs, and wooden wall signs
Robby’s Fudge: Handmade fudge, pralines, divinity
Rod and Diane Taylor: Wood veneer marquetry inlay on wood boxes
RoxysEnchantedGifts: Crystals, crystal jewelry, pyramid organites, and wooden grids
Rustic Mamas: Soy candles, wax melts, bath bombs, goats milk soaps, magnesium cream
Ryan Cannizzo Art: Marine-inspired live edge wood burning
Saltwater Maruader: Nautical hand-carved wood art
Salty Attitude Co.: Custom tumblers specializing in 3D, custom 3D pens
Salty Meadows Decor: Seaside and farmhouse decor
Samm Wehman Art: Whimsical colorful animal art
San Den C Creations: Home decor using wood, clay, resin, multi-media, and more
Sasha Made It: Tumblers, glass cans, Starbucks cups, and freeze-dried candy
ShaHuskies illustration: Watercolor and acrylic paintings
Sherapy Sugar Therapy: Handmade self-care and therapeutic items
Shift Colors Bait Works, LLC: Handmade fishing lures and items
Shining Star Candle Company LLC: Hand-crafted 100 percent soy candles and wax melts
Silver-Wear Spoon Jewelry: Jewelry made from antique spoons
Simply Savory Gourmet Dips: Gourmet dips and seasonings
Sissy’s Pound Cakes: Specialty pound cakes
Skirtin’ Around: Designer washable/reversible farmer market totes from 100 percent cotton
Skybrite Inc.: Hand-carved wooden wall plaques and jewelry boxes
Small Obsession: Handmade jewelry
Sola Southern: Wooden flower arrangements and decor
Soul Light Stars: Wire-wrapped and electroformed crystal jewelry
Southern Roots Designs: Personalized wood and metal signs and decor
Spider’s Web Crochet: Handmade crocheted plush toys and trendy apparel
S-Scents of Home: Handmade novelty reversible placemat sets with hot pads to match
Summa Salts LLC: Seasoning salts made with home grown herbs and peppers
Sunni Daze: Metal yard art and magnetic glasses
Sunshine Life Co.: Tie-dye clothing, bleached clothing, reusable tote bags, hand-painted signs, hand-painted mason jars, stickers, vinyl decals, anklets/bracelets
Susie Q Market: Hand-sewn aprons, potholders, purses, plushies, all from fabric
Sutliff Naturals: Natural skincare
Syn’s Creations: Handmade wood burned, painted glass gifts and home decor sewn gifts. Handcrafted jewelry
Tammie’s Unique Handmade Gifts: Handmade magnetic jewelry, crystal bracelets, earrings, rings, and finished jade bangles
Teak 22: Rustic teak furnishings and accessories made from roots
Tealicious: Loose leaf tea, honey, and accessories
Terri Wagner: Talavera
The Art of Barbara Miller: Handmade polymer clay jewelry and miniature collectables – no molds used. Also miniature original paintings in oils, acrylics, or watercolors.
The Barrel Project/Whiskey Barrel Home Decor: Home décor made from bourbon and whiskey barrels
The Bearded Manatee: Handcrafted beard grooming supplies
The Burlap Market and Sweets: The Burlap Market side offers handcrafted journals and themed lanterns. Succulents/cacti/lavender/bath salts. Sweet side offers cinnamon sugar almonds and pecans, and peanut brittle
The Craft Room: Wreaths (not mesh), windchimes, beach bottles, gift boxes, pet and beach themed home decor
The Dunedin Candle Company: Soy candles
The Flutterby Shop: Whimsical, animal, fairy like artwork, coasters, prints, canvas prints, and mugs
The Horton House with Ed’s Workshop: We design, create, cut, turn, paint, and engrave items out of wood and other materials using lathes and laser machines. We create bowls, plates, urns, jewelry, pens, cutting boards, home décor and porch signs or leaners, Christmas ornaments, furniture, personalized and engraved mugs/tumblers and other decorative and/or personalized items.
The Imprint Duo: Hand metal stamped accessories with live demos and on-the-spot customizations!
The Kayak Leash and Twinkle Toes: A kayak accessory – the kayak leash and sterling silver toe and thumb rings
The Lady Cove: Home grown rare plants and art made with the leaf skeletons
The Licorice Guy: Old fashioned licorice sold in 1-pound prepackaged bags
The Manatee Mercantile: Handmade manatee themed trinket dishes, ornaments, tea towels, jewelry, pillowcases, gifts, and more
The Nice and Spice Shop: Handmade jewelry, keychain, ornaments, and signs
The Shoppee: Hand-sewn products including plastic bag holders, bowl cozies, headbands, and jewelry
The Taffy Guy: Saltwater taffy
The Vinyl Image: Laser-cut vinyl records
Those Florida Guys: Oiginal BBQ rubs and seasonings
Tiny Dreams Farm: Handmade goat milk soap, lotion bars, body spray, sugar scrubs, and car freshies
TNT MusicBox: Music themed graphic art screened on apparel, music related art sundries, all personally designed and handmade
TP Wood Shop: Hand-turned wood on lathe, wine stoppers, rolling pins, serving boards.
Tracy Cakes: Homemade, old fashioned southern pound cakes, including delicious gluten free pound cakes and baked goods. Signature products include homemade extracts, simple syrups, gourmet sugars, perfect for coffee and teas, as well as, homemade gluten free cake mixes, flours, and extracts. All natural products that are made from wholesome ingredients. Homemade from scratch
TreeSun Crafts: Laser engraved kitchen items and keychains
Truth Soap Co.: 100 percent natural handcrafted lotion bars, body mists, and soaps
V’s Jewelry & Trinkets Shop: Handcrafted jewelry, sun catchers, and wind chimes
Wicked Wall Art: Metal wall art
Wilkinson Farms Corian Cutting Boards: Corian cutting boards, handmade, different sizes, shapes, and prices
Window Reflections By Joan: Window clings and night lights
Wire Works Creations Inc.: Handmade earrings creating the illusion of having multiple ear piercings. They adorn your ears in an upwards fashion and are made with gemstone and semi-precious stone beads. They enhance the outer curvature of your ear and give a beautifully elegant look
Wood creations: Handmade Live Edge furniture
Works of Heart, LLC: Handcrafted 3D wood art decor
WP Jewelry Designs: Handmade jewelry
Writings on the Wall by Shelly: Handmade custom epoxy tumblers and key chains
Yria Latil: handmade jewelry
