Art Center Camera Club photographer win top honors in April competition

The Art Center Camera Club held its April competition recently, in which Linda David received top honors with her work titled “Good Enough to Eat.”
The camera club holds five competitions each year for its members. This competition was a themed competition where photographers must submit photographs of anything to do with the theme “food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.