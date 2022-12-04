Well, hello again. President Dwight Eisenhower wrote what it means to be a good American and it was published in the 1948 Readers Digest magazine. “Good” is our positive word this week.

He wrote: “To be a good American is the most important job that will ever confront you. But essentially it is nothing more than being a good member of your community, helping those who need your help, striving for a sympathetic understanding of those who oppose you, doing each day’s job a little better than the previous day, placing the common good before personal profit. If the dignity and rights of your fellow men guide your daily conduct of life, you will be a good American.”

