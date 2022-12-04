Well, hello again. President Dwight Eisenhower wrote what it means to be a good American and it was published in the 1948 Readers Digest magazine. “Good” is our positive word this week.
He wrote: “To be a good American is the most important job that will ever confront you. But essentially it is nothing more than being a good member of your community, helping those who need your help, striving for a sympathetic understanding of those who oppose you, doing each day’s job a little better than the previous day, placing the common good before personal profit. If the dignity and rights of your fellow men guide your daily conduct of life, you will be a good American.”
Have you ever compared your volunteer work around our community to that of someone else, and felt that your efforts weren’t good enough? It’s best to remember that we are all in some phase or another of learning and that sometimes it takes several attempts before we succeed toward our goal for a church or club project. Please know that everything you do is good enough, even if only to keep you moving on to something better.
Everything in life is a learning experience and even though some of our attempts may be considered failures by some, we are not failures ourselves. We have all that it takes to be good enough to do what is ours to do!
Volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to join their team as counselors, by filing tax returns, as client facilitators welcoming taxpayers, organizing their paperwork, technology coordinators, managing equipment, ensuring taxpayer data is secure and providing technical assistance, leadership and administrative assistance, managing volunteers and maintaining quality control, communication coordinators promoting the team to prospective volunteers and taxpayers. Call Paul Abels at 888-687-2277.
United Way Reading Pals is looking for volunteers to share classic books, engage in conversation and play games focusing on letters of the alphabet and colors while reading to pre-kindergarten students, to develop reading readiness. Call Jenn at 352-795-5483.
Basics United seeks volunteers to work with those in case management to provide services that other local and governmental agencies cannot provide due to strict rules and regulations. They need basic survival supplies: blankets, scrap metal and used appliances to sell and raise funds for basic needs. Call 352-257-6714.
Relief Share is looking for volunteers (adult volunteers to work with local high school students to sort, inventory and box medical supplies for shipment to local clinics and care centers for those in need) for their county-based medical surplus project on Saturdays at the Technology Conservation Group in Lecanto’s storage space.
Take Stock in Children seeks mentors to students in middle and high school as they prepare for college. Call Pat Lancaster, Student Services coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
Donations
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) will accept donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Dec. 14 at the CASA outreach office, 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Call Kimberly Martini 352-344-8111 to adopt a family with gifts for their “Hope for the Holidays” project.
Donations are being accepted for the HPH Hospice Supplies Drive for patients and their families, and volunteers are needed for companion visits. Supplies needed include paper goods and cleaning supplies, towels, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, blankets, shaving cream, facial tissues and nonperishable food for their food pantry. HPH Hospice is in Lecanto. Call 352-359-8373.
The Citrus County Community Food Bank needs canned food, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jellies, pet food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 19. Visit CFB at feed.352.org.
Veterans in Citrus County and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are seeking clinic space for a 55,000 square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care and enough room for 350 parking spaces, in the Lecanto area. The facility will include optometry, radiology and mammography. Veterans account for 16% of Citrus County’s population.
VFW Post 4252 of Hernando and the Family Resource Center seek children’s Christmas gift items for the gift bin at the post. The list for each child’s gifts includes a blanket, sheets, a set of clothes and toys for ages 3-18. Gift-wrapping volunteers are needed at the Family Resource Center. Drop off items between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily at the post. Call Matt at 352-726-3339.
Cinderella’s Closet is looking for donations for their Prom Dress Giveaway to be held at the Cornerstone Church on Highland Boulevard in Inverness. They’re accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Drop off items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the church. Call 352-726-7335.
Special Notes
Nominate a Citrus County top citizen and Citrus County top nonprofit organization by Dec. 15 to Jeff Bryan at the Citrus County Chronicle.
The Suncoast Harmony Chorus of West Central Florida of Sweet Adelines International will offer singing Christmas cards from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. To order, go to Suncoastharmony.com.
Volunteers are still needed to ring the bells for the Salvation Army on several locations around the community. Call Major Harvell and Ruth Draper at the Salvation Army at 352-513-4960.
Spotlights
Art on the Avenue is from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, along Citrus Avenue in Crystal River. Shops participating are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery and Glass Werx. Light refreshments will be served. Demonstrations of art crafting will be included.
The St. Benedict Catholic Church Arts, Crafts, Car Show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 422 Suncoast Blvd. in Crystal River. Call Sally at 352-503-4144.
The Key Training Center Tree of Hope celebration is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Key’s Lecanto campus, 1255 N. Garnet Miller Loop, Lecanto. The event includes a Magical Lightfest. Call 352-795-5541.
The Inverness Olde Fashioned Christmas event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness, is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. The event will benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation and will feature entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, food, carolers and a magic show.
The Knights of Columbus Council 6168 of Our Lady of Grace Parish blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the council hall at 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway in Lecanto. Call LifeSouth Blood Bank at 352-527-3061. Refreshments will be served.
Until next week, stay positive and be good.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
Welcome to the discussion.
