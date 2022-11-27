Well, hello again. The late Glen Campbell recorded a very insightful song with a telling line in the refrain: “Try a little kindness and overlook the blindness.” My good fortune has been to have a wonderful friend in Lionism, Homosassa Lions Vice President Lion Kathy Gordy, who shared an inspirational written by Kikki Banas titled, “This Hit Me,” that I’ll share with you:

“You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So, don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.