Well, hello again. The late Glen Campbell recorded a very insightful song with a telling line in the refrain: “Try a little kindness and overlook the blindness.” My good fortune has been to have a wonderful friend in Lionism, Homosassa Lions Vice President Lion Kathy Gordy, who shared an inspirational written by Kikki Banas titled, “This Hit Me,” that I’ll share with you:
“You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So, don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.”
Kathy wrote: “Be a hand that reaches out. Be a smile for those who have no reason to smile. Be a light for those who live in darkness. Always be kind.” Kathy and Kikki said it best today, all about our positive word for this week – “kindness.”
So let’s practice positive kindness along the volunteer path. Be happy greeting those you encounter. Consider others as traveling companions on life’s journey. A warm smile can have a rippling effect to both the giver and receiver, a blessing. Don’t miss an opportunity to be kind.
Volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as counselors, filing tax returns, as facilitators, technology coordinators, administrative leaders and communication promoters. Call 888-687-2277.
United Way Reading Pals needs volunteers to share classic books, engage in conversation and play games with local pre-kindergarten students developing reading readiness. Call Jenn at 352-795-5483.
Take Stock in Children is seeking mentors for local middle and high school students as they prepare for college. Call Pat Lancaster, Student Services coordinator, at 352-344-0853.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store, a community outreach project of Crystal River United Methodist Church, is looking for volunteers to extend its hours to reach out to those in need of affordable clothing, household supplies and free food from their pantry on the campus of the church at 4801 N. Citrus Ave. Call Kent at the store at 352-651-5555.
Donations
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs milk, cheese, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, coffee creamer, snacks for children, diapers, pajamas, dish soap and zip-lock bags. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Call 352-344-8111.
Cinderella’s Closet is accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry, shoes and bling. For item drop-off locations, call 352-344-5000 or 352-726-7335.
Relief Share Medical Supply Recovery Organization is looking for local high school students to volunteer with adults to sort, inventory and box medical supplies for hospitals and clinics. Call 352-344-5000 for drop-off locations.
The Citrus County Community Food Bank needs canned food, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter, jelly, pet food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies. For a list of drop-off locations, email www.feed.352.org.
The Lecanto 4-H Club and Home Instead is sponsoring Be a Santa to a Senior Project: Gifts for Seniors. For a list of drop-off locations or to volunteer wrapping gifts, call 352-249-1257.
LifeSouth Blood Bank is accepting blood donations. For a list of donor locations, call 888-795-2707.
Basic United (Brothers and Sisters in Christ’s Service) needs personal hygiene items, socks, blankets, scrap metal and appliances to recycle and sell. Call 352-257-6714.
The Key Training Center Angel Tree Project needs gift donations. For a list of clients, their sizes, hobbies and favorite games, call Ben at 352-795-5541, Ext. 238.
The HPH Hospice Food Pantry needs paper goods, cleaning supplies, paper towels, garbage bags, dish soap, air fresheners, towels, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body lotion, shampoo, bar soap, blankets, mouthwash, nonperishable food items and volunteers for companion visits. Call 352-359-8373.
VFW Post 4252 has a bin for a collection of the following items for the Family Resource Center: blankets, sheets, sets of clothes for children and toys. Drop off items at the post in Hernando on State Road 200. Call Matt at 352-726-3339.
Spotlights
The Citrus County Community Band’s Noel Christmas Concerts are both at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.
The Hills Church of Beverly Hills “Drive-Thru Live Nativity” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the church at 2 Civic Circle. Call 352-746-6171.
The Tri-County R/C Club Santa Fly-In is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tri-County Field at East County Road 484 in Dunnellon.
VFW Auxiliary Post 7122 will host a Chinese Auction at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The Crystal River Christmas Parade is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The “Light up the Lake” event, sponsored by the City of Inverness, will feature a boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Call 352-344-5894.
School of Dance Excerpts of the Nutcracker will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness. Call the box office at 352-341-7850.
The Citrus Community Choir concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church at 206 Washington Ave. in Inverness. Call 352-634-3927.
The Citrus County Art Center’s Youth Academy will present “The Nifty Fiftys” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Call the box office at 352-746-7607.
The Inverness Christmas Parade is at noon Saturday, Dec. 10.
The St. Benedict Catholic Church Arts and Crafts and Car Show is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church at 422 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Crystal River. Call Sally at 352-503-4144.
A Country Christmas Tribute Concert, featuring Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and Conway tribute artists and the Double Trouble Band, will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness. Call 352-789-7269.
The Inverness Old-Fashioned Christmas event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Inverness, will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Historic Old Courthouse and Valerie Theatre.
The Lights of Remembrance Tree, featuring a candle-lighting ceremony, is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at HPH Hospice. Call 813-871-8444.
The Lewis and Young Entertainment Radio Show is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Citrus County Old Courthouse. Call 352-341-6428.
Don’t forget to nominate Citrus’ top citizen and Citrus’ top nonprofit, sponsored by the Citrus County Chronicle, by Dec. 18.
Until next week, stay positive and be kind.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
