Well, hello again. Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832), a Scottish poet and novelist, influenced the Romantic Movement in English literature greatly. Full of adventure, romantic characters and suspense, much of his body of work contains actual historical figures and almost all are imaginative renderings of events and the history of his day. In addition to poetry, he penned 19 novels.
Young and old alike have enjoyed “Ivanhoe.” I recall seeing the movie “Ivanhoe,” starring two famed Taylor actors: Elizabeth and Robert.
Our positive word for this week is “boldness.” Of boldness, Scott wrote, “It is wonderful what strength of purpose and boldness of energy of will are roused by the assurance that we are doing our duty.”
Positive-thinking volunteers move through their lives boldly and joyfully as the opportunities to be of service, all around our community, present us with untold strength to “keep on keeping on,” despite what is happening around us. We can’t settle for just tip-toeing through our life when we have special skills and abilities that are needed to complete our projects, boldly.
Enthusiasm comes to mind, when some events are in need of motivated leadership that beckons us to come alongside of them. We are constantly in the process of becoming. Let’s take those bold steps toward our vision of our little corner of the world better and better for all concerned.
Volunteers
Relief Share is seeking volunteers to help sort medical supplies for area hospitals and health care facilities on Saturdays, with high school students, sorting, inventorying and boxing the supplies. Email megan@relief-shareflorida.org.
Take Stock in Children has enrolled additional students in their program and are in need of volunteers for their mentor team, assisting students preparing for college. Call Pat Lancaster, Student Services coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
Alpha Gamma ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha), an Education Service Association and St. Jude’s sponsor, is looking to reach out to ESA members of this international organization who have moved into the area and those formerly affiliated with their chapter. The chapter donates a scholarship locally to a high school senior. Call Margaret at 352-489-4075.
Donations
Citrus Hills Women’s Club is seeking donations for its “Operation Keep Citrus Warm” project. Needed are blankets, coats, jackets, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, socks and children’s clothes. Collection will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Call Zavoda at 330-998-2063.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs donations of the following food items: milk, cheese, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, coffee creamer and kid-friendly snacks. Also, non-food items: diapers (size 5-6), boys’ winter clothing (ages 2-12), dish soap and gallon zip-lock bags. Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA Outreach Office, 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Email Kimberly at Kimberly@casafl.org.
HPH Hospice seeks paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, dish soap, towels, washcloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, blankets, facial tissues and body lotion. Call 352-359-8373.
November Spotlights
The Citrus County YMCA breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Citrus County YMCA will feature Mayor Joe Meek as the speaker. Email ymcasuncoast.org.
Enjoy a dinner of spaghetti and meatballs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Hernando United Methodist Church at 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando. Call 352-726-7245.
The Citrus United Way Boots and Bling event is at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Inverness Train Depot, catered by Kane’s Cattle Co., with entertainment by the Clint Byron Band. Email Venmo@UWofCitruCounty.
Inverness Elks Lodge 2522 will be open to the public Nov. 4 and 5: On Friday for dinner with music by D.J. Trae from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday for food and beverages with outdoor music by Kris Pierce from 10 a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church’s outdoor flea market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Call Rosemary at 352-527-6459.
VFW District 7 Riders Bunco Game Day begins at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Beverly Hills Post 10087 at 2170 W. Vet Lane in Beverly Hills. The event will benefit veterans and local youth projects.
There will be a Veterans Military Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693. Call 352-746-1135.
The Citrus County United Basket Golf Scramble is Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. Call CUB at 352-344-2242.
The Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hernando Beach and Community Park, 3699 E. Orange Drive. The event is sponsored by the Dragon Boat Club. Call CCEF (CEO Shaunda Burdette) at 352-726-1931, Ext. 1931.
The Citrus County Blues ‘n’ BBQ event is Saturday, Nov. 5, hosted by the Olde Mill Gallery and Printing Museum Café at 10456 W. Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa, and catered by Oscar Penn. Call 352-419-6354.
Veterans Appreciation Concerts will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6, featuring “Music of the Greatest Generation,” honoring Afghanistan and Iraq veterans. The concerts will take place Saturday at Citrus Springs Community Center, and Sunday at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto. Admission is free.
A veterans breakfast, sponsored by Inverness Elks Lodge 2522, is from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the lodge at 3575 E. Park Place in Hernando. A Boy Scout Troop will assist with the breakfast.
The Woman’s Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by the GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club, is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the clubhouse, 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. Call 352-746-2396.
Inverness Primary School’s Veterans Program is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
The Veterans Day Parade is at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Inverness for staging at Highlands Boulevard.
The Operation Welcome Home Veterans Luncheon is Friday, Nov. 11, at the Inverness Depot.
A Veterans Health Fair will be hosted by the YMCA in Lecanto from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with setup at 8 a.m.
The Citrus County Craft Council Winter Wonderland will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Crystal River Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available from the Young Marines. There will be a drawing to benefit the Citrus County Foster Parents Association. Admission is free.
The Dunnellon Friends of the Library Book Sale is Monday through Saturday, Nov. 14-19, at the library, 20351 Robinson Road.
The St. Benedict Catholic Women’s Military Card Party is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the church’s Hilgert Hall. Call Linda at 352-628-5229.
Congregation Beth Sholom’s Card and Game Party Luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kellner Auditorium in Beverly Hills. Call Sherry at 917-273-7681.
The Women of Sugarmill Woods Fall Fashion Show is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. The event will help provide scholarships to local high schools. Call Rita at 317-796-3658.
A Tricky Tray and Bake Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Homosassa. Call Maxine at 352-637-4649.
Until next week, be boldly positive.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
