Well, hello again. Two Pence Productions Under Siege Enterprises Audience Participation Murder Mystery last week at the Valerie Theatre in the Historic Old Courthouse Museum area in Inverness kept the audience continually adjusting their thinking caps to solve the mystery of who stole the loot and where to find the key to the gangster’s stash hidden away.
It was at his funeral that the mystery evolves, with emotions running high, and fierce competition among the players as the give and take of their characterizations to the maximum level of humanity’s creativity.
Directed by Maz Karreman and assisted by Lou Ann Boemio, the cast of energetic and enthusiastic players were Charles Niski and Frank Marzetti. Niski, with 20 years of theatrical experience and the founder of Seige Enterprises, was a superb actor, continually probing the options, perking our insights into the challenges of our thinking processes throughout.
Juno Payne Umbchant, as “Joey the Lump” Marzetti, brought his acting talents to theatrical fruition and gave an incredible performance as a first-timer. His credits as a percussionist with his high school marching and symphonic band here added to his pursuits that will accompany him to greater heights of achievement. Kudos to newcomers with personality plus.
Jujo Gregory, as Ruby “Fingers” Marzetti, played the part as a singer and barkeep accompanist and garnered applause and we clapped along as she performed, dressed to the nines in a glittering black costume of flashy jewels and elbow-length gloves, calling her character’s father the “ole man.”
The FBI knew of his record and dubbed her “Fingers,” remarking that her gangster-boss father had found a way to get even. Gregory credits her high school acting training and performing in plays and musicals as her entryway to the Valerie Theatre’s stage. Applause, applause!
Emily Cyr, as Lena Marzetti, portrayed a flair for humor by blowing green bubblegum and throwing off her veil, dramatically throwing herself on her gangster father’s casket and sobbing uncontrollably. She later stood on the funeral home podium with her mink stole wrapped around her shoulders.
Cyr received extensive theatrical training in high school performing and competing in thespian festivals. This was her most challenging role and she provided outrageous mannerisms that brought gales of laughter from a most appreciative audience. A very talented trouper: Emily Cyr.
Gayla Simmons, as Agent Farmer, portrayed the FBI investigator wearing the traditional trench coat worn repeatedly by movie and TV characters during investigations of crime scenes. Stating she had knowledge of the characters’ motivations and intentions, Simmons was every inch the inquiring give-and-take epitome of her role.
Pausing to accept a drink from the “barkeep,” she continues to react with authority to the characters’ portrayals, which developed into a laughable free-for-all experience for the audience. Simmons brings with her a 30-year career in early childhood education and as a costume designer for youth theatre to the stage, which shone through as empathy in her portrayal.
Kristi Fuller, as the bartender and assistant stage manager, was calm, cool and collected as the players found humor inviting the audience to have “fun” at a make-believe portrayal of a gangster boss who escaped a stay at the “big house” before being murdered. Kristi is a Geographic Information Systems professional. As a youngster, she participated in Gateway Players Theater in her home state of Massachusetts. Welcome!
Jordan Pinder, as the assistant stage manager, assisted with photography, running lines during rehearsals and as a historian. Many do not fully comprehend the multi components that take place during planning, rehearsals, before the lights are dimmed and the anticipated play begins. Applause, applause for all the talents that make up a team of dedicated players.
This murder mystery was Maz Karreman’s debut as a director. We applaud his dedicated love of the performing arts and look forward to his next production. It was evident that he took his assignment seriously and enjoyed the hilarity of the play right along with the amusing players.
Lou Ann Boemin, an educator from San Francisco, was a language arts teacher who said she is “happy being able to bring the words off the pages of the script onto the stage.” What a beautiful expression of the art of theatre in its most entertaining and significant enjoyment for theatre around our community.
Melanie Burkhardt, hostess, was busily welcoming one and all to the theatre. Her patient and kind assistance was most heartily appreciated and her personality was perfect – smiling, laughing, poking fun, encouraging laughter and answering numerous questions lovingly. She dedicated this play in memory of her brother, Tommy. She was every inch a delightful hostess.
Charles Niski, as Frankie “Marbles” Marzetti, whether half-dressed or fully dressed in his fabulous red velvet costume, he was at times a flamboyant pretender as the great-lover roles played in movies and TV in the likeness of the swashbuckling Errol Flynn.
Niski owns the Two Pence Company and faithfully provides numerous technical functions expertly. His uncanny, humorous way of sneaking in and out of nearly every scene and taunting the players was uproarious. Wow, Niski!
My observations & notes
The Two Pence Players brought together the audience and the players as a partnership in the production, with the audience participation. Dressed in speakeasy costumes vying for the prizes for their costumes, with the clue sheet we completed as contestants, with so many lines that were laughable, yet, in reality, were prevalent in years gone by and sometimes in today’s culture. The Two Pence Mystery Audience Participation of “Funeral For a Gangster” gets my Academy Award!
See you at the Valerie!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
