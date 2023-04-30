Kahil Gibran (1883-1931) was a Lebanese writer and painter. He wrote poetry, fiction and nonfiction, both in Arabic and English. His literature revealed a blending of oriental and occidental philosophies of life.
His most popular novel, “The Prophet,” was written in 1923. A serious painter, many of his paintings are exhibited in leading galleries. Of “giving” and “receiving,” our positive words for this week, he wrote: “Generosity is giving more than you can and pride in taking less than you need.”
All around our community likeminded and thoughtful volunteers are making the generosity of giving and receiving their mantra. Always mindful of the many needs of others, their energy to fulfill those needs and the uncanny projects they lead always amazes me. In blessing others with their passionate concerns, no opportunity along the volunteer path is ever too small to express the kindness and the generosity of giving.
We have all heard the time-honored scripture, “God loves a cheerful giver.” Many loving, concerned people have reached out with generously providing for the veterans, for children, giving shelter for the homeless and the gift of a hand-up opportunity to reach their goals with encouragement, affirmation and precious guidance. Kudos to them, one and all!
Volunteers
HPH Hospice is looking for a volunteer organization to sponsor a Supplies Drive for the patients who are in need. Call 352-359-8373.
SCORE Nature Coast is seeking business professionals with expertise to share with small-business owners by mentoring them toward their goals pathway. Other volunteers are especially needed with social media and workshop facilitation skills. Call SCORE at 352-349-1236.
Take Stock In Children invites middle and high school students to apply for a scholarship in their program through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation. Applications are available from their school guidance office. Call Take Stock at 352-344-0855 to volunteer as a mentor.
USCG (United State Coast Guard) Auxiliary Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 is looking for volunteers to patrol the waterways for signs of pollution, oil leaks and toxic waste. Vessel examiners are needed. Volunteers are also needed for search-and-rescue operations, the public affairs office, a training coordinator, photographing flotilla functions and a radio operator. There are opportunities awaiting our personal interest. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.comn/groups/uscgaux154.
Donations
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs these food items: milk, condiments and juice. Nonfood items needed include a Brita pitcher replacement, hair-care products, facial care products and a countertop icemaker. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Email Kiimberly at kimberly@casafl.org.
Special Notes
The Shepherd of the Hills Daughters of the King Esther Chapter has a SOS Food Pantry drive through to feed hungry people. The drive-through location is the Hills Episcopal Church at 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Highway in Lecanto at the portico entrance of the church on Tuesdays.
Two special high school students need help. Contact Shaunda Burdette at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2240 at the Citrus County Education Foundation Office at the Withlacoochee Technical College, Building 700, at 1201 W. Main St. in Inverness.
The Nature Coast Community Band is looking for a rehearsal space. Call Judy Williams, NCCB president, at 352-601-7394.
Spotlights
Citrus Kids Triathlon is at 8, 10 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness to benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation. Call 352-637-2475.
Charlie Thweat, singer and songwriter, will present his concert titled, “You’re an Angel,” at the 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, May 7, at Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto.
The Crystal River Woman’s Club is hosting a drive-through chicken dinner with pick-up time from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the clubhouse at 320 N. Citrus Ave. The meal is catered by William Bunch of Oysters. Call Larry at 630-269-1672.
Valerie Theatre’s science fiction “radio” shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The shows, presented by Lewis and Young Entertainment, include, “The Black Door,” “If You was a Moklin” and “The Trap.” Call 352-341-7850.
Citrus County Craft Council’s MayFest is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Plantation on Crystal River at 9301 Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.
A “Seminoles Wars in Citrus County” presentation is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, by the partnership of the Floral City Library and the Floral City Heritage Council. Email Citrus Libraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Coming in June
Twice Blessed Thrift Store, a community outreach church thrift store and food pantry for those in need, will hold an outdoor vendor sale day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Come rent a space or sell your wares. Call Kent at the store at Crystal River Methodist Church at 585-301-2334.
Until next time, be positive, give and receive.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.