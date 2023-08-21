Well, hello again.
Lions from all over Florida’s District 35-0 gathered at the High point Lions Club House in Brooksville recently for the annual District Advisory Cabinet meeting.
Vivian Henegar, 35-0 governor, presided. We were welcomed by Dr. Simone Hammerquist of the High Point Club. Lion Mary Yochum, chaplain of the Ormond by the Sea Club, gave the Invocation and Lion First Vice District Gov. Bob Armstrong of the Davenport Lions Club led us in the pledge to the flag. Second Vice District Gov. Maggiy Williams toasted us with “Not above you, not beneath you, but With you,” a traditional Lions Club toast. Past District Gov. Harry Williams led us in song with “America the Beautiful.”
As each of the district governors was introduced, we learned not only about their dedication to the Lions Clubs worldwide, but also the “We Serve” motto as Helen Kellers' Knights of the Blind for 100-plus years.
We learned that First Vice District Gov. Bob Armstrong has a criminal justice degree and is a Realtor. His son is an actor and his daughter a senior in high school. I recalled he was an excellent motivational speaker at several convention workshops when he first became a member of the Lions Club. His presentations were very positive and optimistic.
When Vivian Henegar welcomed us, she challenged us to be encouragers and to anticipate even more service to others. She spoke of our mission to increase our worldwide membership to 1.5 million and hopefully to induct three new Lions Clubs in District 35-0.
She reminded us to report our service projects and hours of service. She passionately related the Disaster Relief Services that the Lions Club International funds.
We were told that this year, Sept. 28 is the deadline for the application to attend the Florida Lions Club Institute in Leesburg at the United Methodist Churches' camp which houses Methodist youths for service projects as well as retreats for church staff. I recalled attending and received invaluable leadership training that served me well as I advanced to president of my club.
Recognitions are always on the protocol list at district and state gatherings, all the way to forums and international meetings. Lions Clubs are certainly global oriented in their service to those in need.
Many Lions go above and beyond local club membership when asked to serve. Any number of opportunities await to those who are dedicated to our mission. Some members serve on the district level, including with Childhood Eyesight, Hunger, Leader Dogs, Global Leadership training, Global Membership training, club secretary and club treasurer training. All are very informative and all of the committees' chairs are available to visit the various clubs in the area to provide up-to-date information and training.
At this cabinet meeting, we were thrilled to learn that Jackie Tripp, past district governor, has been chosen to be a candidate for the post of Lions Club In ternational director. Greg Evans, past district governor spoke of her unique qualifications, including 23 years of perfect attendance in her club, Lion of the year in 2011, 35-0 District director 2015-16, Conklin Center secretary, The Helen Keller Award, Melvin Jones Fellow Award, a Lions Forum presenter, a spokesperson for those with disabilities.
Jackie Tripp took us down memory lane with her acceptance of our endorsement, beginning with as a child she visited assistant living residents, learning to give back as a youth. She recalled that membership chairperson was her first office held in her chosen club as a member. Other beautiful memories flowed from Tripp, the influences from other clubs who encouraged her to share her special abilities and skills of communication. She participated in Pedia Vision (screening children for glasses in schools}. Tripp recalled several times that special Lions Club friends kept her going, like an EverReady Battery.
She spoke of the strengths and weaknesses clubs are experiencing at this particular time and challenged us with her closing statement that is her mantra: “Together we can change the world one day at a time.”
Bobbie Cheh updated us on the latest technology Lions are using to further enhance Lions' service to others, including websites, Facebook, portals, videos and PowerPoint presentations.
Harry Williams, past governor, had his turn at the podium with an urgent request for nomination applications. He reported that 46 Lions took classes at the last convention and if you didn’t attend a class, a web link is available, or you can take advantage of personal training by Lions who serve as Guiding Lions. He stressed the importance of orientation for new members and perhaps a refresher orientation class for long-standing members. Williams has a wide range of knowledge and skills, and has personality plus!
Global Membership Chair Steve Van Varick, past district governor, collector, cleaner, storer and shipper of used eyeglasses, spoke of the need to build our membership and charter new clubs and gave us a brochure for prospective members we meet along our life's journey.
Van Varrick also reminded us that Oct. 6 is the deadline for schools to submit their Peace Poster Contest entry. He closed his remarks with a Special Olympics update on those with mental and physical disabilities who need our support and endorsement.
Harry Williams encouraged us by stating that challenges are opportunities dressed in work clothes; know your club's needs and talents. Be visible and he wrapped it up by confidently stating “What we do touches others from our service heart.”
Dr, Glen brown. past district governor, spoke with a telling remark for us to ponder when he said: “Ask one! We wouldn’t have a room big enough for a meeting if each one did just that and asked just one."
Lion Harry Williams, a talented vocalist, led us in the childhood Sunday school song with the theme “The Lion's spirit is all over me, down in my heart, down in my feet to stay.”
Norma Callahan, past district governor, sat at the podium for her remarks. The longtime crusader and trainer for Diabetic Screening, I was in her first class years ago when the project swept the country. The class was held at the Homosassa Lions Club.
At this juncture in her Lions Journey, she is a spokesperson for Lions Club International's Disaster Relief and the $100,000 grant that will enable the Lions Club to put a new roof and windows in an available Community Center for a shelter during disasters like hurricanes and make repairs to molding homes afterward.
In closing, clubs lined up to promote their club's programs such as fundraising, sponsorships; some are making plastic mats, refurbishing bathrooms, having take-out fish frys and organizing a Leo Club.
Wow! What a great day it was to be a Lion!
Until next time. Stay positive, “Ask one.”
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
