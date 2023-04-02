Well, hello again. William Shakespeare (1514-1616) is considered the greatest dramatist the world has known, as well as the finest poet who has written in the English language.
No other writer’s plays have been produced so many times in so many countries, and no poet’s verse has been read in so many lands. His works have been translated into more languages than any book in the world except the Bible. He was born at Stratford-on-Avon about 80 miles northwest of London, England.
He wrote his plays to suit the tastes of the audience and the demands of the actors. From “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the character Puck’s line, “Lord, what fools these mortals be,” in Act 3, Scene 2, to the famous words of “Hamlet” in Act 3, Scene 1, “To be or not to be,” Shakespeare’s popularity continues to capture the hearts of both the young and the old alike.
Of “thankfulness,” our positive word for this week, Shakespeare wrote, “O Lord that lends me my life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.”
It is good to start our day and end our day with thankfulness for the blessings we have received all around the community with our supportive family and many volunteer friends.
There are so many little things: the warm greetings, a hug when most needed, the fragrance of a sausage-and-egg breakfast cooking on the stove, the daily Citrus County Chronicle in my bright-yellow Chronicle newspaper box by the side of the street.
Many other thankfulness thoughts come to mind as I write today; for the health of my mind so I can share helpful, positive thoughts with you. There is another very important thankful blessing; the wisdom we have in making the right decisions when we are planning community projects.
Our little corner of the world in our beloved Citrus County is so beautiful and we are thankful to be here!
Volunteers
Nature Coast Volunteer Center needs volunteers from the nonprofit community organizations to participate in its Volunteer Fair event on Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center. Call 352-527-5959.
Nature Coast SCORE is looking for volunteers with business expertise to help new or existing small businesses succeed by mentoring them as they reach their goals. Other volunteer opportunities include skills in media, marketing and leading workshops. Call 352-349-1236.
Take Stock in Children is seeking students and mentors to enroll for the second semester. To qualify, they must be enrolled in grades 6-9. Scholarships are provided through partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation. Applications are available from the guidance office at each school. Call the Take Stock office at 352-344-0855.
Special Notes
The Citrus County Garden Club will award a $1,000 scholarship to a senior at Citrus, Crystal River or Lecanto high schools. Qualification includes and interest in preserving the environment. Applications are available from the guidance departments of the schools.
The Female Veterans Network will award a scholarship to one female ROTC cadet from each of our three high schools. Contact the school JROTC instructor or the guidance counselor of the school for an application.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs the following supplies: 13-gallon trash bags, a counter-top icemaker, and food items such as milk, butter and juices. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA outreach office at 1100 Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Call 352-344-811 to volunteer at CASA.
The Downtown Inverness Business Partnership is looking for a graphic designer to design an official logo. The winner of the logo design contest will receive cash prizes and gift cards. Visit www.fitfullforce.com/logocontest.
Spotlights
The Citrus County Chronicle Home and Outdoor Show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Crystal River Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. The event will feature vendors and refreshments.
The World’s Greatest Baby Shower is Thursday, April 13, at St. John’s Catholic School, 4341 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto. The event is sponsored by HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Suncoast Credit Union and the Citrus County Chronicle.
The Citrus Hills Woman’s Club will host a golf scramble at 7:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Citrus Hills Country Club ‘s golf course. This “Women’s Golfers From Around the World” event will include a luncheon, gift baskets and a silent auction. Call Diane at 860-424-2330. This event funds the club’s scholarships.
The Art Center of Citrus County will present the comedy, “Don’t Mention My Name,” on the weekends of April 14-16, April 21-23 and April 28-30. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
Citrus County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a Stevie Wonder Tribute Concert on Saturday, April 15, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. Call 352-527-7540.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness Fashion Show is Saturday, April 15, at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness. The show is coordinated by Janet of Sarasota and will include lunch and opportunity baskets. Call Becky at 727-512-9981. This event funds the club’s scholarship to a female student from Citrus High School.
The Nature Coast Volunteer Center’s Volunteer Fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. Call 352-527-5959. Organizations are experiencing a shortage of volunteers. This is an excellent opportunity to learn and connect with other organizations and become a volunteer.
Until next week, stay positive and be thankful.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.