The Citrus Community Concert Choir’s winter production of “Noel,” a cantata, is a composition of Pepper Choplin, who is directing it this season at Carnegie Hall.
CCCC Music Director Karen Medrano shared with us the challenges that she experienced narrowing the lengthy cantata down to a manageable concert length. “Noel,” French for “Song,” was chosen as her theme.
The 20th anniversary of the choir’s mission statement – to help the music continue in our county and beyond – was abundantly accomplished by the 50-membership choir, which boasted solos by Julie Close, Beth Evans, Sallie Haley, Ann Neville, Shirley Perregauy, Laura Roberts, Jackie Scott, founder and past director of the CCCC, Diane Shermer, Tony Singer, Chris Smith, Lynette Strickland, David Williams and Carol Wygle.
Accompanist Sally Smith-Adams, with her talent surpassing its splendor, and her spirited bits of unexpected humor, with each concert, always delighting an audience of her grateful and loyal fans.
The choir presented “Noel” at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness and Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto. The choir welcomes new voices. They rehearse from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness at 206 Washington Ave. Please call Karen, director, at 352-634-3927.
Members Jackie Scott, Polly Boston, Bill Scott, Jean O’Sullivan, Carol Wygle, Laura Roberts, Stephen Lane and Karen Medrano serve as their board of directors. The choir provides scholarships to Citrus County students to assist in their continued music education in college.
The concert opened with the Gulf Coast Community Bell Choir directed by Pattie Williams, with Holly Anderson, Linda Bradley, Wendy Knack, Louise Latham, Michelle Shortemeyer and Twig Wilson ringing the bells to all of our favorite Christmas songs splendidly, including “Away in a Manger,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Oh Christmas Tree” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Jackie Scott welcomed us to “Noel” and the “African Noel,” a traditional African arrangement by Mark Patterson, was an enthusiastic and joyful piece with a seated member of the choir on Tonga drums, patting out the rhythmic fervor as the choir sang in joyful abandon. The choir gave us a welcoming wave of hands at the beginning of the concert.
“Chantons Noel” was next, a traditional French carol with an arrangement by Mark Patterson. The Tonga drumming and Sally Anne’s piano were both competing for our rapt attention.
“The Holidays Are Here,” with words and music by Judith Clurman and Wesley Whatley, and an arrangement by Ryan Nowlin, was the third piece. It was originally written for a Macy’s Day Parade involving the Muppets and was a favorite of Director Medrano’s because it always reminds her of her favorite Christmas movie, “Miracle on 34th Street.” The choir’s dedication to perfect timing, coming full circle with the melody, was amazing.
“Noel,” the fourth piece, was an arrangement by Heather Sorenson and the words and music of Mat Redman, Chris Tomlin and Ed Cash. We were ushered into the joy that was solemnly felt at the birth of Jesus with the line, “See what God has done.” “Noel” is a story of amazing love. Sally Anne’s soothing piano with melodic tones softly played and the choir’s triumphant, “He shall reign forevermore,” blended together, brought much applause from the grateful audience!
“Carol of the Bells,” a traditional carol, was skillfully performed by members of the Gulf Coast Community Hand Bell Choir, with director and founder Pattie Williams, bringing us full circle to the revered holiday season. And the memories the songs they rang gave us an opportunity for loving reflections of past Christmases spent with family and friends.
“The Seven Noels,” with words and music by Pepper Choplin, was magnificently directed by Karen Medrano and sung by the choir.
The First Noel: “We Long to Hear,” was a prayer for Emmanuel. We heard the lovely familiar strains of “Oh come, oh come, Emmanuel,” lovingly performed with the gentle direction of Medrano and the astute accompaniment of Sally Anne.
The Second Noel: “The Prophet Did Say Unto Us a Child is Born,” with the choir’s blended voices heralding His birth, the Son of God triumphantly.
The Third Noel: “Mary Would Hear. Give Your Fear to Faith,” as the choir sang of the everlasting Father, “He is wonderful,” as Medrano directed the voices with a talent unsurpassed in its attention to the minute details of each phrase.
The Fourth Noel: “The Baby Was Born – Night of the Manger,” which was presented with a duet. Their harmonizing voices evoked the solemnity of the peaceful night of His birth in the stable. A solo piece was included.
The Fifth Noel: “The Angel Did Say Never Been a Night” included “Silent Night,” the most heralded Christmas song, recorded and sung by humanity throughout the world in all of the languages proclaiming His birth. The choir soothingly sang “Away in a Manger,” of this classic beloved piece, “Sleep in heavenly peace” – a wish for one and all this season from my heart to your heart.
The Sixth Noel: was “Proclaimed by a Star.” As the choir performed this piece, we imagined the star rising in the sky above the lowly stable as His birth proclaimed the grace, the truth and the love Jesus would bring to mankind lovingly.
The Seventh Noel: “Beautiful Worship Noel,” a truly adoration piece with joy abounding as the choir sang, “Oh come let us adore him, Christ the Lord. Noel! Noel! Noel! Born is the King of Israel.”
The Citrus Community Concert Choir is a gift given to us lovingly, and with a blending of voices that ushered in this most beloved season of Christmas, encouragingly affirming our blessings and thankfulness for our freedoms to celebrate and remember to share those smiles, think those positive thoughts and sing “Noel.”
Let’s all go to the spring concert, “Sing Peace,” scheduled for Palm Sunday, the first weekend in April. I’ll be seeing you there!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.