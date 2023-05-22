Well, hello again. The Nature Coast Community Band’s “Music Potpourri” concerts last weekend at Citrus Springs Community Center on Saturday and Seven Rivers Church on Sunday afternoons were a delightful way to spend with family and volunteer friends from all over the community.
Kathy Thompson, NCCB conductor and music director, and Judy Williams, president of the band, turned the tables on me and completely surprised me by writing me up in the program – complete with a photo – and honored me as their first Conductor’s Circle Recipient with a typical newspaper headline, “Extra, Extra ... Read all about Her,” and ending with my favorite things I like to say in my NCCB columns: “Bravo,” “Applause,” and “A standing ovation.”
Accepting the award and humbly expressing my appreciation and looking out at the hall filled with friends and volunteers who have come alongside me through the years, I felt like I was lovingly wrapped in a warm and comfortable blanket of unconditional agape love. Wow, wow, wow! What an affirmation it was for me to keep writing about the amazing volunteers that reside here meeting the needs of others lovingly.
The concert most certainly fit the bill for the chosen title, “Music Potpourri.” There were 12 selections, two of which contained three movements, all covering an expansive range of music.
Opening with “Star-Spangled Banner (a Symphonic Portrait),” composed by John Stafford Smith with an arrangement by Robert Longfield, and with vocal soloist Drema Leonard Alan, the words and music of that time-honored hymn of peace and goodwill always stirs my heart, reminding me that I am blessed to be an American with the freedom it entails.
The next selection, “Slava,” composed in 1977 by the famed Leonard Bernstein and arranged by Robert Longfield, it was a hit musical. For 17 years, Bernstein conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C. Wow! At this song’s conclusion, the members of the NCCB shouted out, “Slava!”
“First Suite” (in E-flat) was composed by Gustav Holst in 1909 for a military band. Containing three movements, the first one was “Chaconne,” the second one was “Intermezzo,” and the third was titled, “March.” The “March” movement ranged from boisterous to serene. The “Intermezzo” movement was a haunting, almost solemn melody. The “March” movement was performed proudly by the NCCB as a triumphant, resounding march, concluding the amazing work of Gustav Holst. Bravo, bravo!
The next piece was “Rhosymedre,” composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams with a Walter Beeler arrangement. This piece is a favorite of the royals and was performed at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. NCCB narrator Doreen asked us to relax and take a visualized walk in the lush Scottish Highlands with this selection.
Next up was the delightful “Melody Shop,” composed by Karl L. King, with the arrangement by Andrew Glover. King composed this march in 1910 for circus musicals when he was only 19 years old and he is best known as the composer of “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite.” King graced the world with his circus music in an astounding 280 compositions throughout his career. Applause, applause!
“Classical Gas” was next. Composed by Mason Williams and with the arrangement of Ralph Ford, it featured a Nature Coast Community Band classic guitar performance by Roberta Wallis. Mason Williams, a ’60s musician, won two Grammy awards for his music. He composed classical dances, as well. The quiet solo conclusion to this piece was soothing and calming. The NCCB was honored with a much-deserved standing ovation for their performance.
Intermission followed with narrator Morgan reminding us to join the friends of the NCCB by filling out the membership application on the program, or by contacting the NCCB for one. While chatting with Judy Williams during intermission, I asked what any additional needs the NCCB has now that they have secured a rehearsal hall from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The NCCB is in need of trombones, tubas, clarinets and French horns. Contact Judy at 352-601-7394.
“Longford Legend (A Collection of Irish Street Ballads),” by Robert Sheldon, followed intermission. This work contained three movements: “A Longford Legend,” “Young Molly Brown” and “Killyburn Brae.” NCCB member Todd Holly was the guest conductor of this piece. The “Longford Legend” movement contained a sprightly and fancy melody. The “Young Molly Brown” movement was one of melancholy, and the “Killyburn Brae” movement brought visions of leprechauns prancing through my mind.
This selection reminded me of the many annual Irish music concerts the Citrus County Irish Club held at the Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto. The Irish Club brought in famous Irish entertainers singing “Danny Boy” and other favorites, along with Irish dancers and a topnotch Irish comedian who brought down the house with his uncanny Irish jokes. It was a favorite concert for Irish fans, for sure.
The next piece was “The Seal Lullaby,” by Eric Whitacre. Composed in 2004, with lines like, “Hush, my baby, the storm cannot wake you or overtake you,” we visualized the amazing creations we are blessed with – including the seal with a mother’s gentle care for her newborn – on this Mother’s Day here at the NCCB concert as we celebrate our precious mothers. It was a celebration of peace during our troubling times.
We were thrilled with the next selection as the NCCB vocalist sang straight from her heart to ours, “You Raised Me Up,” by Josh Groban. It is an uplifting song that reflected Groban’s inner spirituality, and it has been a signature song for the Key Training Center’s staff, clients and volunteers all around the community.
Next was “The Fairest of the Fair,” a John Philip Sousa composition with arrangement by Keith Brion and Loras Schissel. In addition to this piece, Sousa composed 100 other marches and many operettas and operas. Sousa first performed this piece September 28, 1900. The NCCB rivals Sousa with their excellent rendition, which garnered them a resounding round of applause, applause!
The final selection was a definitive tribute to Louis Armstrong, “Satchmo,” with an arrangement by Ted Ricketts. Loved throughout the USA and the world, our president appointed Armstrong as our “ambassador of peace and goodwill.” His “What a Wonderful World” rendition says it all. And, as he was quoted as saying, “End of story!”
