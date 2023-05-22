Well, hello again. The Nature Coast Community Band’s “Music Potpourri” concerts last weekend at Citrus Springs Community Center on Saturday and Seven Rivers Church on Sunday afternoons were a delightful way to spend with family and volunteer friends from all over the community.

Kathy Thompson, NCCB conductor and music director, and Judy Williams, president of the band, turned the tables on me and completely surprised me by writing me up in the program – complete with a photo – and honored me as their first Conductor’s Circle Recipient with a typical newspaper headline, “Extra, Extra ... Read all about Her,” and ending with my favorite things I like to say in my NCCB columns: “Bravo,” “Applause,” and “A standing ovation.”

