Well, hello again. George Washington’s farewell address was given on Sept. 19, 1796. Of faith, he said, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
Our positive word of the week is “faith.” Writer Sherwood Eddy linked it with courage. He wrote, “Faith is reason grown courageous.”
Faith implies action along the volunteer paths of our beloved Citrus County all around the community, regardless of the challenges we face serving others in need.
Faith is like the steel used to reinforce and strengthen concrete. It is leadership’s firm foundation for any project. It is a vital component in the planning of goals we want to reach for the good of our family, friends and volunteers.
Once it was implausible to even imagine that a man could one day walk on the moon. Those of a deep and abiding faith made it happen.
Just as hope replaces doubt, faith reminds us that we can trust that we will take our next breath, see the sun rise tomorrow and when we plant a sunflower seed, it will grow.
Even though, at times, our faith may seem as small as a mustard seed, the best outcomes will be revealed. Let’s believe in positive outcomes and have the faith to expectantly take the steps to do what is ours to do when volunteer opportunities come our way.
Plant those seeds of faith and go for it! Your can-do attitude with faith undergirding it helps us live each day to the fullest.
Volunteers
The Valerie Theatre is seeking volunteers to become members of a group of players presenting solid entertainment. As performers, directors or persons working behind the scenes, your time and talent is invaluable to the theatre. Call the theater at 352-341-7850.
No Cost Dental Clinic is looking for volunteers at the clinic and its thrift store, the Nature Coast Ministries in the Homosassa Plaza. Call Bonnie McMullin at 352-464-4348.
Chapters Health System seeks volunteers to provide companionship to patients so their caregivers can run errands and have some precious down time. Call 352-359-8373.
United Way’s Reading Pals program is looking for volunteers one hour a week sharing classic books with children, engaging in conversation and playing games focused on letters of the alphabet and colors to help prekindergarten children develop reading readiness. Call Jean at 352-795-5483.
The Key Training Center seeks volunteers. To volunteer in their thrift stores and Labels stores, call Renee at 352-795-5541, ext. 312.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store needs volunteers one shift a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Kent at 352-651-5555. The store is on the campus of Crystal River United Methodist Church and is a community outreach to persons in need with a food pantry, free Bibles, and overstock items are donated to other not-for-profit organizations assisting those in need.
Donations
Citrus Cinderellas is seeking donations for their prom dress and accessories giveaway that will take place Saturday, March 4, at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Highland Boulevard in Inverness. Drop off items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at the church. Call 352-726-7335.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs food items such as milk, children’s snacks, vitamins and juice; and nonfood items including face-care products, Epsom salt, hemorrhoid cream, hair ties, baby wash, shampoo, lotion, eye drops, antacid, deodorant, and toilet bowl cleaner. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness.
Spotlights
Crystal River Coastal Region Library will present soloist Dave DeLuca at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the library. DeLuca will present “Rat Pack Flashback” with the songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. at the annual meeting of the library at 8819 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
The Art Center Theatre will present Irving Berlin’s musical, “I Love a Piano,” Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at the theater, 2644 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will present impressionist Dee Collier with her “Annie Oakley” impression at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the library. Call 781-264-5098.
Floral City Library will present “The Great Train Wreck of 1956” on Thursday, Jan. 26. (The train wreck happened in Floral City.)
The Valerie Theatre will present “Funeral for a Gangster” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Call 352-341-7850.
The Citrus Ladies of the Elks Fashion Show is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the West Citrus Elks Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. Call 513-378-9382.
The Journey Men, a singing group, has performed at churches, women’s clubs, the African American Club Read In, and the YMCA Community Prayer Breakfast. The group is available to perform at your gathering by emailing Harlin Vermeer at harlin1907@gmail.com.
Special Notes
VFW Post 4864 serves dinners open to the public from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays for $12 each. Meals are dine-in or to-go. Call 352-463-4864.
Crystal River American Legion Post 155 serves breakfasts open to the public from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sundays at the post at 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. Call 352-795-6526.
Until next week, stay positive and keep the faith.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
