Well, hello again. My dear volunteer friend, Phyllis Smith, invited me to the FFRA Talent Show Contest at the Crystal River Moose Lodge with clients of the New Horizon and the Key Training Center, as well as the clients who attend daily while still residing at home.
FFRA means Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities, and Phyllis has been with the organization since its inception and at 95 years of age, she recently retired as a volunteer coach for Special Olympics.
There were 27 participants (contestants) in the Talent Show. They had practiced and attended months of rehearsals in preparation for the show. Reaching for their abilities, they performed with style and grace.
Following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, led by Mary Ellen Richmond, and the prayer, Linda was the first contestant. She sang Karen Carpenter’s “On Top of the World” with enthusiasm to spare.
Next, Kathryn sang “Let It Go,” from the hit movie, “Frozen.” She was poised and, when she completed her solo alone (because Joey was unable to perform), she bravely gave it her best.
Jerome was terrific in body language after having perfected every one of the Michael Jackson moves to perfection. A crowd favorite – kudos to Jerome!
Tim’s performance on his guitar was a quiet instrumental piece, all too short. Hopefully, he will participate again soon.
Denise performed the song, “Highway to the Danger Zone,” Kenny Loggins’ hit single from the 1986 movie, “Top Gun.” Denise’s smile was contagious. Applause, applause!
A talented trio of performers sang “Kokomo,” a Beach Boys hit. They were smiling at the audience throughout their performance. Dressed in colorful and bright Hawaiian-style shirts, Bruce, Jay and Mike were crowd-pleasers, for sure.
Wild applause echoed throughout the hall as Holly gave us an authentic version of one of Michael Jackson’s bestselling songs, “Billie Jean,” dressed in Jackson’s attire, including the white glove.
Heather graced the stage area with “A Thousand Years,” a Christina Perri song from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” series.
Bruce returned to the stage to amaze us with KC and the Sunshine Band’s, “Please Don’t Go,” sung soulfully, with sincerity of heart.
Brian performed a drum solo from “American Girl,” one of Tom Petty’s most popular classic rock songs. A tall and lanky performer, Brian shyly bowed when we applauded his efforts.
Cassidy brought down the house with the beautiful Louis Armstrong’s Grammy Hall of Fame-winning song, “What a Wonderful World.”
Colin playfully thrilled us with his uncanny version of Pink Floyd’s Grammy Award-nominated song, “Another Brick in the Wall.”
JoAnn brought the sincere belief of all of us in these troubling times with the Journey song, “Don’t Stop Believin,’” a top-10 worldwide hit in 1981.
Dean gave us yet another version of Michael Jackson with “Beat It,” dressed in Jackson’s style with perfected Jackson moves.
A group selection by the entire cast was a Chordettes selection of “Lollipop,” with participants leading a group effort, holding aloft huge lollipops and energetically dancing. Applause, applause!
Mike chose Marty Robbins’ “White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation,” dressed accordingly, which brought me memories of my ’50s college years dancing to it with the jukebox in the Student Union. Mike fit the role of country-western Robbins to a “T.”
Tim wowed us with Paul Anka’s heartthrob song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” Applause, applause! Memories of these ’50s days flowed.
Bruce returned with a Chris LeDoux hit, “Colorado.” His version garnered extended applause.
Kim brought us hope with the enduring lines from the movie and stage hit, “Annie”: “Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow. I love you, tomorrow. It’s only a day away.”
Paul was a hit when he robustly performed the theme song from the beloved TV series “Happy Days.”
Tom completed the Talent Show with Jason Aldean’s country rap song, “Dirt Road Anthem,” which was nominated at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Country Solo Performance.
The finale was Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” with all of us standing and singing along.
Wow, what a wonderful way to spend the afternoon with Family and Friends Reaching For Abilities.
Yes, yes! They reached for the abilities and lovingly shared them with us, and all of the contestants received a winner’s trophy. All of the clients are winners. They are reaching for their abilities.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
