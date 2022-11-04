Well, hello again. It has been said that “laughter is the best medicine.” That being the case at the Crystal River Woman’s Club last Saturday at the Funny 4 Funds Comedy Show, the 100-plus who attended received a gigantic dose of laughter medicine that keeps us smiling in grateful remembrance of a lovely way to spend an evening.
With CRWC Past-President Becky Culver at the door welcoming us with a gift bag of popcorn, and Carla Nicklas checking us in, and the chairman of the event, Lori Davies, checking for last-minute details and introducing the Funny 4 Funds stars, other club members were selling 50-50 tickets, silent auction tickets and welcoming our guests to the show.
We learned that eight years ago, the Florida Funny 4 Funds comedy group was founded when founder Mary Ellen De Petrillo gathered together “Plum Flower,” Juanita Lolita and DeAnn Alaine, and went on tour with their unique fundraising project which has raised over $8 million for charity projects like the ones Crystal River Woman’s Club is known for since its inception over 100 years ago.
Today, I will share with you some of the uncanny observations the four shared with us. The lines they shared will be the thoughts we have thought but lacked the courage to express them to our spouse, family or volunteer friends.
The 90-minute show had us doubling over with laughter at their rapid-fire spoof on husbands, teenage children, old age and health issues. Dressed in ordinary, casual clothes and with talent to spare, they entertained us royally. The group’s body language revealed their special identity and passion magnificently. The pausing after a specific line was right on.
They placed us in the particular situations vividly and colorfully (i.e., a mother who was brave enough to have her trying teenager drive her up from Orlando), leaving nothing to our imagination.
We were asked, “Who has a ‘young’ 60-year-old-plus husband who never asks us, ‘Let’s have some fun today?’” “When you still feel like the 50s or 60s age” was another topic superbly presented, having the courage to self-diagnose your symptoms with your hormones raging brought knowing glances around the room in between gales of laughter.
Another talented comedic thespian told us that she was named after a hurricane and it stuck in her psyche and she was glad she wasn’t a man. She favored us with a chart-busting 1960s hit, “Love and Marriage”: “Go together like a horse and carriage ... You can’t have one without the other.” Applause, applause!
This was an introduction for many husband-and-wife lines shared lavishly with us. One line was attributed to a husband who would be the third child along with the two children. (The poor dears. How they depend on us.) And the line, “Why didn’t we think to take inventory of their good and not-so-good habits prior to marriage?” We knowingly agreed.
Another line brought us to the subject of dieting and weight loss. She didn’t believe in diets because she was allergic to food, she craved food, she ate it while undergoing PMS and gained unwanted weight.
Another line was about her last boyfriend who was in denial when the subject of marriage was brought up. Pretentious came to mind. Oh, the thoughts we think.
Food rang a bell with us as we pondered the labeling. Why don’t they label the pesticides along with the ingredients? And as far as the benefits of organic food – actually, all food is naturally organic. Wow!
We all loved to read Dr. Seuss to our children; “Cat in the Hat” and his rhyming genius. This brought along a Seuss rhyme: “Spam I am. Spam I am. Would you like a pesticide pie? So soon I have to say goodbye.” Life was simpler before preservatives.
Health issues are a real concern for everyone. We were asked, “Did your nearly $1,000-per-month premium for health insurance, in any way, make you feel better?”
With multiple marriages, has anyone asked you, who was your favorite husband? Why? How?
“How about the daily TV news” was a timely subject to analyze. The consensus was that about 10 or 15 seconds was all we could bear before switching to the music channel.
Remember “The Beverly Hillbillies” TV show and “Hee Haw”? What characters! Married ladies clap your hands. Now the singles clap. People change when they marry. A husband can be a Superman when dating. After marriage we can hardly get him to put forth the effort to change the roll of toilet paper and the cardboard on the roll is rather rough.
Thinking her marriage needed to have a bit of spark, she donned a fishnet full-bodysuit and it was demonstrated vigorously the push-and-pull struggle of getting it on and off over the lumps of excess poundage pushing through the fishnet. When asked if Victoria’s Secret made a microchip in their celebrated bras and underwear, what a story they could tell.
Speaking of women judges performing weddings, when the judge asked, “Do you take this man?”, why not take the judge up on it and say, “Yes, you can have him.”
Hot flashes are a familiar symptom we fully understand. Some get them forever. We explored it completely.
“Men liking the mommies” came up next. Some days we walk in a room and we say, “Is that a man or a woman?” Men well remember how they were glad to pull up a zipper on the back of a garment. No one wants to afford us the courtesy anymore. How sad. Elastic was another topic to explore, clothes-wise. One size fits all, especially in the waist area.
“Marriage is a compromise” was the theme that is timely. Living in a “trailer park” in Florida, when the father supposedly goes to work each morning when he actually goes fishing or plays golf after having gone to the bank and draws out a day’s pay in cash in the morning to give his wife, who puts it back in the bank the next day. Applause, applause! What a story. Fun Funny 4 Funds continued.
“Yoga” was the next topic. Jack LaLanne’s exercises after giving birth were heartily demonstrated, “Right leg to the right, left leg to the left,” as the instructor with yoga just says, “I invite you to lay down and do this, now that, now stand.” What an invitation!
We can’t leave out the Welcome Lady and Avon Lady with her products from A-Z. What a life of candor they bring to us.
The amazing artistry of the four surely captivated us and tickled our funny bones overwhelmingly. The Woman’s Club rocked with laughter. The lives of the four who came to us that day and gave us the imaginary foibles of their husbands and people, in general, was a story they told in and of itself of companionship and love for their understanding and patient husbands.
CRWC has fun and enjoys being of service to those in need. We invite you to come alongside us and share your abilities in membership. Call 352-795-5488.
Until next week, be positive – and remember, as Mary Alice Tillman always tells us, laughter is the best medicine.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
