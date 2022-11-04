Well, hello again. It has been said that “laughter is the best medicine.” That being the case at the Crystal River Woman’s Club last Saturday at the Funny 4 Funds Comedy Show, the 100-plus who attended received a gigantic dose of laughter medicine that keeps us smiling in grateful remembrance of a lovely way to spend an evening.

With CRWC Past-President Becky Culver at the door welcoming us with a gift bag of popcorn, and Carla Nicklas checking us in, and the chairman of the event, Lori Davies, checking for last-minute details and introducing the Funny 4 Funds stars, other club members were selling 50-50 tickets, silent auction tickets and welcoming our guests to the show.

