Well, hello again. It was such a spectacular prelude to the annual Veterans Week events held all around our community, out at Seven Rivers magnificent sanctuary. It was the Citrus County Nature Coast Community Band’s annual Patriotic Concert, “Music of the Greatest Generation,” honoring our Afghanistan and Iraq veterans combined with the Massing of the Colors, honoring America’s flag and our military veterans with the participation of local veterans organizations.

Newly appointed NCCB Conductor Kathy Thompson and our perennial narrator, Doreen Morgan, were at their usual best with welcoming greetings to the 700-plus in attendance. Judy Williams, president of the NCCB Board of Directors, was busily at-tending to last-minute details involving the elaborate stations of the participants for a smooth flow of the parade of events from the narthex to the sanctuary and the return for the closing ceremony held outside, which included a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

