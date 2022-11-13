Well, hello again. It was such a spectacular prelude to the annual Veterans Week events held all around our community, out at Seven Rivers magnificent sanctuary. It was the Citrus County Nature Coast Community Band’s annual Patriotic Concert, “Music of the Greatest Generation,” honoring our Afghanistan and Iraq veterans combined with the Massing of the Colors, honoring America’s flag and our military veterans with the participation of local veterans organizations.
Newly appointed NCCB Conductor Kathy Thompson and our perennial narrator, Doreen Morgan, were at their usual best with welcoming greetings to the 700-plus in attendance. Judy Williams, president of the NCCB Board of Directors, was busily at-tending to last-minute details involving the elaborate stations of the participants for a smooth flow of the parade of events from the narthex to the sanctuary and the return for the closing ceremony held outside, which included a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
I was profoundly in awe of the professional expertise shown by the all-volunteer NCCB and the scores of leaders from our local veterans groups.
Barbara Mills, representing the Welcome Home activities and the Honor Flights to the Veterans Memorial, was on hand to lead us in the pledge to our flag. Kathy Garlock, with her amazing bagpipe playing, was the leader of the parade of participants, bagpiping them in and out of their stations where the flags were posted to the left and the right of the stage area where the band was seated. Lecanto High School ROTC mem-bers Dakota McElroy, Julian Arceo, Hayden Hodges and Malia Reppett were on hand to assist with the posting of the flags.
The opening narration by the NCCB was a comprehensive history of the years be-tween the First and Second World Wars, with specific political and economic changes and cultural blossoming and advancing opportunities for people around the world to fully enjoy the music of the time – swing, Big Bands, jazz, the blues and military marches – all heralding the “Music of the Greatest Generation.”
John Stewart, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, Commander of VFW Post 4252 in Hernando and assistant pastor of First Lutheran Church of Inverness, welcomed the gathering and profusely thanked all who’d attended and those who tirelessly made the celebration the memory-making Veterans Week a cherished memory.
An NCCB soloist and a member of the flute section (as well as a veteran) sang the na-tional anthem as we were invited to join in the singing of it, too. A very special veteran was invited to speak, U.S. Marine Corps and Iraq veteran Corporal Jeff Mozo. He spoke with heartfelt love for our country and the pride that he felt as a veteran and an American.
He repeatedly spoke of the sacrifices of those serving in the Reserves, the families of the Reservists left behind to “keep the home fires burning,” the loneliness and the hardships with their spouses away at war. Being at the ready, Reservists must be prepared to go at a moment’s notice, building units, renovating units – wherever duty calls – for desert training or security company observation points. They remain active in their home community by visiting vets in care centers and caring for their basic needs and health care.
We learned that Cpl. Mozo will assume John Stewart’s position, as he is retiring as commander of VFW Post 4252. Applause, applause!
And now on with the show, “The Music of the Greatest Generation”:
“The Star-Spangled Banner” was a symphonic portrait composed by John Stafford Smith, with vocalist Drema L. Alan, in a flawless, highly emotional time of singing along with her.
“The Greatest Generation,” composed by John Stafford Smith, with a narration by Bob Alan, who eloquently took us down memory lane to the times of Babe Ruth, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Four Horsemen, FDR and his New Deal, Glenn Miller Ballroom Concerts and Betty Davis’ eyes on the silver screen. The band overwhelmed us with their mastery of this composition.
“New York 1927,” composed by Warren Barker, was the Roaring ’20s era – jazz, rag-time, traveling bands. We were asked to close our eyes and imagine 1927 in New York whizzing through the Holland Tunnel. The band took us there with the rhythms of that time surrounding us, toe-tapping, then quietly fading into a romantic time on a ballroom floor with Les Brown and His Band of Renown, on stage.
“Humoresque on Gershwin’s Swanee” was composed by “The March King,” John Philip Sousa. The percussion section pulled out all of the stops with uncanny and unusual sound effects of the time-honored “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s all Here,” and “Swanee, Swanee, My Dear Ole Swanee.”
“Down a Country Lane,” an Aron Copland composition, he wrote this piece for piano students in his native New York. It began with a rather tranquil intro reminding me of dawn, moving along to sunrise, then a triumphant midday fading into the background.
“Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” an Irving Berlin composition often referred to as the “Instant Hit of the 20th Century,” was performed with perfection and it was evident to one and all that Conductor Thompson and her band were having as much fun as we were because, after all, “Alexander’s Band is the greatest band what am,” inviting us to come along, for they always play in ragtime. Applause, applause!
“Big Band Signatures,” with an arrangement by John Higgins, was reminiscent of 1941 – Pearl Harbor – when musicians were drafted, and the popular Glenn Miller Orchestra, a time when women took to the stage and performed while our heroes were away at war. The band brought all of those memories back just as Hollywood’s silver screen Academy Award-winning musicals at Saturday afternoon matinees with pop-corn and Chilly Dillys (pickles) did!
After intermission, the concert continued with:
“The Wizard of Oz,” an arrangement by James Barnes, which took us down the Yellow Brick Road with Judy Garland as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, off to see the Wizard and Judy’s time-honored “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The 1939 musical fantasy remains a favorite today with children and adults; all ages.
“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” a Don Raye and Hughie Prince composition, featured three band members dressed in uniforms with hats of three branches of services as the popular Andrew Sisters who entertained our servicemen. They were Roberta Wallis, Eileen McGlone Wallis and Shelby Crane. Wow, take your act on the road!
“March of the Paratroopers” was composed by Pierre Leemans after dining with a group of paratroopers, who were his inspiration. The band’s interpretation was astounding, with paratroopers on the march for our freedom.
“Each Time You Tell Their Story,” a Samuel R. Hazo composition with Bob Alan narrating, was based on a poem written by the composer’s father, with strains of “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” the U.S. Navy hymn, throughout, hauntingly reminding us of our gift of freedom, reminding us to thank them each time they tell their story, and commit to serve others the very best we can. It was an extremely insightful remembrance for all of us, for our family and loved ones who served, as the band concluded with a tolling of the bells.
“Eternal Father Strong to Save,” a William Whiting and John B. Dykes composition, was a fitting concert conclusion to our celebration of veterans, our heroes extraordinaire!
The traditional “Armed Forces Salute,” with a Bob Lowden arrangement with the band playing the theme songs of each branch of service, and the veterans standing to be recognized for their service on our behalf, concluded the NCCB’s amazing concert.
Then Kathy Garlock bagpiped the participants out of the sanctuary to the outside for the closing Honor Guard Ceremony and the Rifle Salute.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! It was a lovely way to spend the day in sheer admiration and love and gratitude for the blessings veterans have given us as they served our country admirably and proudly. Realize your obligation to keep America safe!
Until next week, stay safe and give thanks.Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
