Well, hello again. “Confidence,” our positive word for this week, means to trust, to be secure and to have reassurance.
Famed pianist, worldwide entertainer and fascinating showman Liberace said of confidence: “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is: Nobody will believe in you unless you believe in yourself first. If a person doubts his ability, how can he convince others of his worth?
I surround myself with positive-thinking people and try to remember that you always keep topping yourself.” And topping himself he did splendidly on that long-ago day when I took a chartered bus trip with senior citizens to his concert at the Lakeland Civic Center.
We can be confident as we go about our days along the volunteer path all around our community, moving forward to accomplish meeting the needs of others with the fund-ing of our projects lovingly. We can live with assurance as we are open and receptive to the varied perspectives our community leaders are promoting for the good of all con-cerned.
Confidence is clearly our true self expressing when we offer our special talents and abilities wherever needed, whenever needed to lead a project or to roll up our sleeves and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, sit with a homebound person while a care-giver runs errands, or deliver for Meals on Wheels.
Take that trust step forward with confidence and you’ll be blessed to be a blessing.
Volunteers
HPH Hospice is looking for volunteers to organize a Supplies Drive for the patients who are in need of clothing, hygiene items and personal comfort supplies. To schedule a presentation by HPH Hospice, call 352-359-8373.
Take Stock in Children needs students to apply for a scholarship provided through their partnership with the Florida Prepaid Foundation. Applications are available from the guidance counselor at each school or by calling the Take Stock office at 352-344-0855. To volunteer as a mentor, call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at the same phone number.
SCORE Nature Coast seeks local business professionals to help small businesses suc-ceed by mentoring them to achieve their goals. Other volunteers with expertise in social media, marketing and workshop presentations are also needed. Please call SCORE at 352-249-4236.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store, a community outreach project on the campus of Crystal River Methodist Church, which has a food pantry for those in need, is looking for vol-unteers to help for two hours a week from 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. Please call Kent at 352-651-5555.
Donations
A scooter is needed for a local veteran. Contact Cynthia Henderson, president of the Female Veterans Network, at 352-628-6481 if you have one to donate.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs supplies. Food items: Milk, butter, cheese, condiments, ramen noodles and juice. Non-food items needed include trash bags, zip-lock bags and hair-care products. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the CASA outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Email Kimberly@casafl.org.
Spotlights
Teens Night Out is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Depot Pavilion at 300 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness, sponsored by the City of Inverness Parks and Recreation. The event will feature free food, games and music. Call 352-726-3913.
The Daniel Bennett Jazz Concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Old Citrus County Courtroom at the Old Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness, featuring New York musician Daniel Bennett.
The Valerie Theatre Players “Love List” performances will be April 21, 22, 23, 28 and 30, at 207 Courthouse Square. Call 352-341-7850.
The Art Center Theatre of Citrus County will present the comedy, “Don’t Mention My Name,” on April 21-23 and April 28-30. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The Academy of Environmental Science Earth Day Dinner Celebration is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Plantation Inn’s Magnolia Room at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. The event will feature guest speakers, dinner and a salient auction. Call 352-795-8793.
There will be a “Tools of the Time” presentation Wednesday, April 26, sponsored by the Floral City Heritage Council. Visit citruslibraries.org or your nearest library branch.
Women’s Christian Comedy Night is at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at First Church of God of Inverness, 5510 E. Jasmine Lane. For tickets, visit the website at theunknown-tour.org.
Citrus Springs Library Book Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, at the library, 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The Citrus County Construction Academy Youth Fishing Tournament is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at MacRae’s of Homosassa. Call Staci at 352-476-4676.
The Superintendent’s Golf Classic is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, to benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation. Call Shaunda at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2240.
Homosassa Lions Club will hold a Diabetic Screening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Howards Flea Market. Call Lion Carmen at 860-754-4105.
Earth Day Event 2023 is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, rain or shine, at the Citrus County Extension Office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto. Call 352-527-5700.
Until next week, stay safe, be positive and stay confident.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
