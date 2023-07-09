Well, hello again and happy birthday, America! The Nature Coast Community Band pulled out all of their musical stops for their fabulous “American Road Trip” concert at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.
A very special feature was presented by the FFRA (Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities): a beautiful display of their artwork from their recent gala. As Robert DeS-imone, president of FFRA, remarked, “Volunteering is all about you, the members of FFRA.”
Narrator Doreen Morgan said it best while introducing each of NCCB’s selections when she remarked, “Our great country’s treasury is today.” It was a most unique whirlwind tour. Complete with a roadmap pinpointing each musical stop we would be making.
Conductor Kathy Thompson welcomed us and enthusiastically took her bow and pointed lovingly to the members of the NCCB as they awaited the downbeat of her ba-ton.
Judy Williams, president of the NCCB, welcomed the FFRA, remarking that FRRA’s participation with the display of their gala artistry went above and beyond the mere stroke of a painting brush.
The concert aptly opened with NCCB soloist Drema Leonard-Alan’s presentation of America’s symbolic “The Star-Spangled Banner,” composed by Francis Scott Key, with an arrangement by Swearingen.
Huge American flags with the stars and stripes unfurled in the two overhead projec-tions as Drema sang and we paused in sincere appreciation of the blessings of our free-doms and the veterans among us today, who have kept us safe and protected through our life’s journey.
As our imaginary NCCB bus wound its way through the majestic country’s winding roads and made its musical stops, we were in awe of the panorama of beauty each state proudly maintains with countless volunteers sharing their time and special talents lovingly.
Richard L. Saucedo’s “American Barn Dance” was the first presentation. It was a live-ly caper which featured the artistry of the enthusiastic percussion section. Signifying our western diversity, we envisioned the immense Grand Canyon, as well as a simple pasture with cattle roaming about. This piece concluded with a rip-roaring, old-fashioned Saturday night barn dance.
Michael Daugherty’s “Alligator Alley” was the second stop on our road trip, situated between Naples and Fort Lauderdale. We visualized lazy alligators lounging by the roadside as we ambled along in our cars, keeping our arms and legs safely inside. The percussionist’s whip accented the fury of our imaginary ride. Perpetual motion was certainly the conductor of NCCB’s forte! A few of the band members even donned huge alligator hats. Applause, applause!
The third stop was “A Tennessee Salute,” a Jay Dawson arrangement. It was written in 1885. His work was an amazing high-quality diversity of musical artistry from jazz to country music with show-stopping hits, including Hank Williams’ songs, “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Rocky Top” – a clogging favorite – and “Tennessee Waltz.” Then came Roy Acuff’s famed “Wabash Cannonball,” concluding with “Chattanooga Choo-Choo.” All are standards still enjoyed by country music fans today.
Our fourth stop was Robert Sheldon’s “Appalachian Morning,” composed for the Kentucky State Concert Band as an Imagination Heritage Salute. With NCCB’s tranquil awakening of all of nature, we visualized the rising of that lucky-ol’ sun to the splendor of yet another new day.
Our next stop was “Dill Pickles,” composed by Charles L. Johnson and arranged by Joe Nuccio of Beverly Hills, a member of the NCCB’s percussion section who was the guest conductor of this amazing work and featured my personal favorite NCCB instrument, the xylophone. Starring the artistry of Erin Morgan, I didn’t want the “Dill Pickles” xylophone piece to end so soon. Applause, applause! All hail Erin’s talented xylophone presentation.
Next on the trip was “Cumberland Falls,” composed by Brant Karrick, depicting the majestic beauty of the “Niagara Falls of the South,” a 60-foot waterfall in the Daniel Boone Park. A ballet piece, Mother Nature gave us this magnificent Cumberland River Falls. The piece garnered an Academy Award for the tango and waltz depicted in the hit musical, “Chicago.” We were completely enthralled with NCCB’s uncanny interpretation. Applause, applause!
Then, the trip contained selections from “Chicago,” by Fred Ebb and John Kander. An arrangement by Ted Ricketts, it was composed about the 1920s during the Chicago gangsters’ heyday. A musical opera, boasting 700 performances and an Academy Award, the NCCB brought us an amazing depiction of that toddling town of Chicago.
At intermission, we mingled with the audience, which was at near capacity for the Road Trip.
Our ninth selection was “Prairie Song,” a Carl Strommen composition, and a hand-clapping hoedown with guest conductor Matthew McDowell. It was a profound NCCB presentation. Following a serene portion of the piece, the percussion section had the last word at its conclusion. Applause, applause!
Our 10th selection was “Route 66,” composed by Bobbie Troup. The “Route 66” TV series stopped in Crystal River and shot several scenes in the downtown area, including Maudella Hayes’ “This and That Store” on Citrus Avenue and the former Wander Inn Restaurant, which is now the Crystal River City Hall. The late Kay Tolle, mother of Laura Lou Fitzpatrick, was one of several local residents who appeared in the “Route 66” scenes that famed Crystal River day. NCCB’s interpretation of “Route 66” was fabulous.
Our 11th selection was “Arizona,” by Franco Cesarini, an overture on an Indian folk melody. Beginning as a railroad ride, we visualized the rails beneath us sizzling as we whizzed along before it concluded with a serene lullaby. Kudos to NCCB!
Our 12th selection was “Rushmore,” a symphonic prologue on winds by Alfred Reed. Written in 1918, one of Reed’s 100 compositions, it was composed to portray the inner strength of Rushmore, a truly national treasure of Americana’s “sea to shining sea” expanse of our beloved country.
Our 13th selection was Lee Greenwood’s 1983 hit, “God Bless the USA,” with NCCB soloist Drema Leonard-Alan. Featured as Ronald Reagan’s theme song along his presidential campaign trail, it was an instant hit for Greenwood. The entire NCCB audience reverently stood and joyously sang following Drema’s solo. What a concert! What a day to be blessed by the NCC B volunteers’ magical performances.
“The Armed Forces Salute” concluded this memorable day with NCCB as the veterans stood to be saluted and honored for their service to our country keeping us protected and safe. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
The NCCB’s next concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and 29. Please consider joining the Friends of the Nature Coast Community Band with a donation sent to NCCB, P.O. Box 814, Inverness, FL 34451.
The NCCB, with conductor Kathy Thompson, is a Best of Florida Nominee of Guide to Florida. #LoveFlorida. Please vote now every day through August at GuidetoFlori-da.com/Inverness/VenueEvents/Nature-Coast-Community-Band.
Until next week, stay positive and stay proud to be American.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
