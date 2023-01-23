Well, hello again. How exciting it was last Sunday out at our Art Center Theatre for their fabulous production of “I Love a Piano,” paying tribute to the iconic composer, Irving Berlin.

Memories flowed freely throughout the play, his songs that have stayed with me through the years, reminding me of relationships encountered, friends and volunteers' sing-alongs, contests won guessing the name of the song when only the music was played, and winning dinner for two at our local restaurants when I was the first to call in the correct answer.

