Well, hello again. How exciting it was last Sunday out at our Art Center Theatre for their fabulous production of “I Love a Piano,” paying tribute to the iconic composer, Irving Berlin.
Memories flowed freely throughout the play, his songs that have stayed with me through the years, reminding me of relationships encountered, friends and volunteers' sing-alongs, contests won guessing the name of the song when only the music was played, and winning dinner for two at our local restaurants when I was the first to call in the correct answer.
Memories of watching the incomparable Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing across the screen to Berlin’s romantic songs in the movies, first black and white, then later in beautiful color.
With music and lyrics by Berlin, the play was written by Rod Rederick and Michael Berkeley and directed by our very own talented and gifted Danielle Flury-Downey, who also serves as the Art Center’s music director and accompanist.
The cast of 10 enthusiastic and gifted players each brought their character’s body language and genuine humanity to life for us, scene after scene, elegantly costumed for the period, by Danielle and Carolyn Flury and the cast.
Cast:
- Patrick Erhardt, of Valerie Theatre fame, played George.
- Richard Flury, of the multitalented Flury family, who’s dedicated to the arts and culture of our county for years, played Alex.
- Malia Latu, whose vocal assignments were profoundly performed with a vocal range unequaled, played Jamie.
- Kaleigh Moran, whose vocalization garnered applause, applause, applause and left us in awe of her dramatic delivery of her lengthy lines with sincere believability, played Eileen.
- Mary Ellen Craver, of the Dunnellon Concert Singers, whose flair for drama and humor and vocalization as a soloist, as well as a romantic partner, played Ginger. Watch for her in “Songs From the Roaring Twenties” soon with the Dunnellon Concert Singers.
Ensemble:
- Beth Evans, a featured singer with the Citrus Community Concert Choir, was charming and delightfully engaging with the entire cast. Her smiles and comedic style were awesome! Her students at Lecanto High are fortunate to be counseled by such a genuine educator and Art Center performer.
- Julie Imbrogno, a nurse who loves theatre and has performed with five Art Center productions and is dedicated to the ACT, was superb!
- Lisa Peterson, seen in the recent ACT “Nifty Fifties,” is a gifted choreographer with the ACT’s youth production, was picture perfect in her light-blue ensemble and her matching picture hat for the “Pretty Girl is Like a Melody” scene. Such elegance, such showmanship. Kudos! Kudos!
- Donna Tripp, who debuted with ACT, brought with her extensive community theatre experience, which she shared freely with the cast and crew. A pianist at heart, this play was her forte!
- Mary Beth van Sickle, a professional wrestler, she followed her daughter’s theatre passion as a backstage helper by becoming an ensemble member. Her background includes college musical groups. Welcome aboard ACT!
The Orchestra:
- Danielle – piano; Shelly Bednarksi – bass clarinet; Jim Etters – clarinet; Terry Winn – flute; Charles “Ty” Ramsey – drums; Don Rowe – trombone; and Ernie Mazurkiewicz – trumpet.
- The play, “I Love a Piano,” is a journey of a piano from the turn of the 20th century to the present.
Act I
Scene 1 opens at Alexander’s Music Shop 1910 on Tin Pan Alley with “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy,” with the trio of Eileen, Alex and Jim, who continue with “Play a Simple Melody.” “A Pretty Girl is Like a Melody” is sung by George and Alex. “Snooky Ookums” follows, then the entire cast performs “When the Midnight Choo Choo Leaves for Alabam’” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”
Scene 2 was the Parlor on Tin Pan Alley – the Band Shell with “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” continuing with all of the cast.
Scene 3 was a 1920s Speakeasy and “Pack up Your Sins,” with George, then Alex with the cast in “Everybody Step,” then “Everybody’s Doin’ It” and “Mandy,” the Dance Break, and George with “They Call it Dancing.” A reprise follows, then all join in for “The Silent Movie” scene.
Scene 4 was the Manhattan Lower East Side of early 1930s with a “Blue Skies” scene starring Jim and Eileen. “The Depression” included Jim with “All by Myself,” George and Ginger with “Isn’t This a Lovely Day,” and Sadie with “Russian Lullaby.” Alex and the cast performed “Two Cheers Instead of Three.” Jim and George performed “Stepping Out With My Baby.” Alex performed “Top Hat, White Tie and Tails,” and Jim sang “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”
Scene 5 was a 1930s movie theatre. The cast opened with “Cheek to Cheek,” Alex and the cast with “Let’s Face the Music,” and Ginger and the cast sang, “Let Yourself Go.” Jim, Sadie and the cast performed “Change Partners” and a reprise of “Cheek to Cheek” by the cast. George and the cast concluded Act I with “How Deep is the Ocean” and “Always.” Intermission followed.
Act II
Scene 1 opens with World War II’s Stage Door Canteen as Jim performs “Oh How I Hate to Get up in the Morning,” and the cast performs “This is the Army.” Jim and Eileen perform “I Left my Heart at the Stage Door Canteen.” Sadie and the women of the cast perform “Any Bonds Today.” Eileen performs “What’ll I Do.” Alex performs “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.” Jim leads the cast with “White Christmas.” Sadie and the cast perform “God Bless America” to thundering applause, applause! The Post-War Sequence opened with Ginger performing “What are we Going to do With all the Jeeps.” Alex performs “What Can You do With a General” and Jim, George, Eileen and Ginger perform, “Gee, I Wish I was Back in the Army.” Sadie performs “Suppertime.”
Scene 2 was an early 1950s Junkyard with Jim and Eileen performing “We’re a Couple of Swells” and continuing with the cast with “Easter Parade.” Alex, George and Ginger perform “Lazy.”
Scene 3 was a late-1950s Midwest Summer Stock Company, opening with George performing “The Girl That I Marry,” and Sadie performed “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” Eileen and George performed “They Say It’s Wonderful.” Sadie joined George and Eileen performing “Anything You Can Do” and “The Best Thing For You.” Alex and Sadie performed “You’re Just in Love.” George and Ginger performed “Old-Fashioned Wedding” and then the reprise of “There’s No Business Like Show Business” by the cast.
Scene 4 was the Finale with Ginger and the cast, “I Love A Piano!” Applause, applause! Bravo, bravo, Art Center Theatre!
A few comments and observations: The seasoned players and newcomers and faithful behind-the-scenes helpers are all volunteers providing entertainment that you could not find in Hollywood or the Great White Way of New York because the ACT prides itself on performing lovingly from the heart all of the humanity of the audience that they bring to the theatre. Yes, the ACT is a one-of-a-kind experience that we cherish, appreciate and love.
Until next time, see you at the Art Center Theatre.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
