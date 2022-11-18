Well, hello again. The Art Center Theatre truly talented, all-volunteer players presented us with a priceless gift of solid entertainment last weekend with their production of “Let’s Murder Marsha,” an uncanny whodunit play that combined mystery and comedy, replete with multiple humorous misunderstandings.

Written by Monk Ferris and directed by Pam Schreck, the play stars Carol Jeske as Marsha Gilmore, Stephen Jackson as Tobias Gilmore, Phil Isasi as Virgil Baxter, Pam Schreck as Persis Devore, Colette Nichols-Warren as Bianca, Marvia Koral as Lynette Thoren and Carlos Tavenner as Ben Quade.

