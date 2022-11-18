Well, hello again. The Art Center Theatre truly talented, all-volunteer players presented us with a priceless gift of solid entertainment last weekend with their production of “Let’s Murder Marsha,” an uncanny whodunit play that combined mystery and comedy, replete with multiple humorous misunderstandings.
Written by Monk Ferris and directed by Pam Schreck, the play stars Carol Jeske as Marsha Gilmore, Stephen Jackson as Tobias Gilmore, Phil Isasi as Virgil Baxter, Pam Schreck as Persis Devore, Colette Nichols-Warren as Bianca, Marvia Koral as Lynette Thoren and Carlos Tavenner as Ben Quade.
It is mid-October in the late afternoon, at the present time. One by one, each player, filled with energy to spare and a deep understanding of the portrayal of the character they are playing, draws us into the web of hilarious, rip-roaring laughter when their character lets their mind play trick after trick on them.
It all began with Marsha’s obsession with reading and devouring murder-mystery novels and when she misunderstood her husband, Tobias, discussing her upcoming birthday party on the phone with an interior decorator, with it sounding like the two are planning her murder.
As Jackie Gleason used to say: “And away we go!” I invite you to come alongside me as I share some of my observations of the players’ portrayals with heartfelt congratulations to each one for perfecting the lengthy lines and their entries and exits, so fast-paced that we were amazed at how they “let it all hang out” for us.
Phil Isasi, as Virgil, reminded me of Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” with his nervous energy, fingering his tie incessantly and being jumpy when approached. What a zany character!
Pam Schreck fulfilled double-duty famously as the director, as well as playing Persis Devore. I didn’t recognize her at first, wearing a long black cape over a long black dress and with long auburn hair. But when she spoke her lines, it was the Pam we have come to love and appreciate that has brought us memorable moments to cherish at the Art Center Theatre for many years.
Colette Nichols-Warren, as Bianca, was a riot. She snooped about, taking everything in, being aggressively bossy, yet keeping tabs on each one and their possible motives.
Stephen Jackson, as Tobias Gilmore, was every inch the confident businessman – patient, again and again, as the plot thickened – and Marsha was overwhelmed at his misinterpreted betrayal.
Carol Jeske, as Marsha Gilmore, gets the Oscar for the most lines and the most energy and for being on stage most of the time in both acts. She was also the best dressed in her sassy red dress and red heels. Marsha’s unlikely tryst with Virgil captured the most laughter when they secretly met and took a tussle on the couch, landing on top of each other when they were interrupted. Wow!
Lynette Thoren, as Marvia Koral, mastered the art of mindfulness magnificently, gathering all the evidence, weighing it along a delicate balance of probability and presenting it with the finesse of a professional.
Carlos Tavenner, as Ben Quade the policeman, was every inch the law enforcement officer, with the uniform and hat to match and a scary gun, to boot. He and Bianca were quite the pair – sure of themselves and alert to each other in consistency.
Lines that bowled me over:
Stephen Jeske as Tobias Gilmore: “No, I will not cross my heart and hope to die.” “No, I don’t need your promise that the product you are trying to sell me on the phone will be needed for the rest of my life.” (Does this ring a bell with scam calls daily?) “Let’s go to dinner or everything will be cold.” “Let’s all get together and teach Marsha a lesson she will never forget for reading all those mystery novels. They are all junk.” Tobias with a huge dagger over the head of tied-up Marsha. Tobias holding up both hands when Carlos the policeman pointed his gun at him.
Carol Jeske as Marsha Gilmore: “I saw myself in a mirror and got a startling revelation.” “Isn’t it sometimes appropriate to murder one’s husband?” “There is no difference in novels and real life. Husbands and wives murder each other all the time.” “You are nice in a mousey way,” to Marvia. “I’m going to take a nap. It’s been an exhausting day.” Marsha to Tobias, “Don’t murder me yet. I want to tell you what my grandfather told me to do in times of peril. Promise me you’ll take my book back to the library after you kill me.”
Phil Isasi as Virgil Baxter: “Someone stole the bottle of poison that didn’t belong to them.” “It’s an unscheduled post-mortem.” (Virgil falling face down on the floor, presumed dead.)
Pam Schreck as Persis Devore: “Marsha doesn’t know fact from fiction.” Persis tying Marsha up from head to toe with great believability, wondering how and why she was so skillful at it.
Carlos Tavenner, as Ben Quade the policeman: “Something illegal is going on here, but I don’t know what it is.”
The play ends when all of the characters come out of the closet and the other exit areas and begin hugging each other for a happy ending, saying, “Happy birthday, many happy returns,” and Marsha says, “I’m famished.”
The next Art Center Theatre production is Irving Berlin’s “I Love a Piano” with most of Berlin’s beloved songs, written by Ray Roderick and Michael Berkeley. It’s a “must see,” so call the box office at 352-746-7606.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
