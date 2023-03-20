Well, hello again. Mark Twain (1835-1910) was a pen name for Samuel Langhorne Clemens, an American author, who became famous for writing “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and its sequel, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” in 1884, which are considered two of the greatest American books written, sharing his boyhood in Hannibal, Mississippi.
Of “cheerfulness,” our positive word for this week, he wrote “The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up.” And Helen Keller wrote of cheerfulness, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow.”
Cheerfulness is one of the greatest miracle-workers in the world. It can seemingly take a minor attitude and transform the weightiest matter into an unexpected opportunity and turn the dreariest task into one of fun and learning. It happens all the time along the well-worn volunteer path here in our beloved and deeply appreciated Citrus County.
Cheerfulness has its roots in optimism and faith, as we look on the bright side. Choosing to be lighthearted and cheerful and having a fun-loving nature brings joyous laughter and we are good company to ourselves and others and it’s the secret to successful outcomes for our projects to meet the needs of others.
Volunteers
Let’s Walk Florida is looking for volunteers to participate to help you become healthier by walking 30 minutes a day. Registration for the event begins March 22. All participants will receive a certificate and a medal. During the six-week program, they will meet as a group at different county parks around Citrus County. Call 352-527-5700.
The Citrus Community Concert Choir is looking for new members. Call Karen Medrano, music director, at 352-634-2927.
SCORE Nature Coast seeks volunteers to help new or existing small businesses succeed. Calls from local business professionals to mentor them are needed. Call SCORE at 352-249-1236.
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound area seniors. Call 352-527-5975.
The Valerie Players seek members to volunteer as performers, directors and behind-the-scenes assistants. Email patherhardt@gmail.com.
Point O’Woods Card Club seeks members. Call Gary Stocker, president, at 352-586-2641.
Donations: Special Needs
Citrus Hills Food Drive is collecting food for CASA, the Family Resource Center, Carter School and the CHWC’s Paw Pantry pet meals. Call 352-860-2818 to donate for the drive-thru from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 29.
Citrus Hills Woman’s Club seeks donations of baskets for prizes and wreaths for drawings for its charity Spring 9-Hole Scramble on April 14. Call 352-270-8909.
Citrus County Blessings needs a new space, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 square feet, in order for the volunteers to be housed in one facility to meet the needs of providing food for children. Call 352-341-7707 if you know someone who may be able to help.
Spotlights
The Meals on Wheels Champion Project from March 20-24 will bring awareness of hunger in Citrus County by having the leaders of our county deliver Meals on Wheels during Community Champions Week (a national campaign). Call 352-527-5975.
The American Irish Club’s Swing for Survivors Golf Tournament is Wednesday, March 22, at Twisted Oaks Golf club at 4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd, Beverly Hills. The event will benefit CASA. Call 845-608-4135.
The Citrus County Legislative Day bus trip to Tallahassee is Thursday, March 23, sponsored by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. Call 352-795-3149.
Valerie Theatre’s “Bill W. and Dr. Bob” production is March 24-31 and April 1 and 2, at the Valerie Theatre at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Call 352-650-1085.
Inverness Golf and Country Club’s Spring for Life Golf Tournament is at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at IG&CC at 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. The event will benefit the Pregnancy and Family Life Center. Call 352-344-3030.
Floral City’s 140th Anniversary Parade, sponsored by the Floral City Heritage Council, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, in the center of town and will feature food, folk-life demonstrations and music. Call 352-726-6644.
The Community Drive-Thru Food Drive, sponsored by the Citrus Hills Woman’s Club, is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 29 in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. The event will benefit the Family Resource Center, CASA, Carter School and the CHWC’s Paw Pantry. Call Carol at 352-860-2868.
The Spring Fling Arts and Craft Show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Crystal River Armory at 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. The event is sponsored by the Citrus County Craft Council and includes a drawing to benefit the Homosassa Lions Club.
The Inverness Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday, April 1, at Wallace Brooks Park on Lake Henderson in Inverness. Call 813-600-8642.
The IR-RU Family Social Club’s Autism Awareness event is Sunday, April 2, at the club at 922 U.S. 41 South in Inverness. The event will benefit the CREST School in Lecanto and will include six bands performing, a silent auction, food plates and drawings for prizes. Call 352-637-5118.
The Charity Celebrity Cornhole Singles Tournament is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Chet Cole Life Enrichment Center on the Key Training Center Campus at 5325 W. Safari Lane. The event is sponsored by the Crystal River Woman’s Club’s Women Helping Women team and will feature celebrities who will collect donations for the club’s charities. Call Mary Lee at 352-503-3237.
The County’s Big Pep Rally is from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Lecanto High School by running on a treadmill or jogging around the neighborhood. “The Schoolhouse Shuffle” will benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation, enabling them to apply for national grants. Register at www.schoolhouseshuffle.com.
The Citrus Hills Women’s Club’s Golf Scramble is at 7:45 a.m. Friday, April 14. The “Women’s Golfers From Around The World” event will include a costume contest with attire worn by the golfer from another country. It will benefit scholarships. Register with Diane at 860-424-2330 by March 24.
“Don’t Mention My Name,” an Art Center Theatre comedy production, will be presented on April 14-16, April 21-23 and April 28-30. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
“Hotter Than July, a Stevie Wonder Tribute,” sponsored by Citrus County Parks and Recreation, will be presented Saturday, April 15, at the Citrus Springs Community Center. Call 352-527-7540.
Until next week, stay positive and be cheerful.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
