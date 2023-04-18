Annual Mini Cancer Walk was huge success

Pictured from left, first row are: Margie Harper, Terry Anne, Carol Shapot, Michelle Bundy-Preston and Marc Shapot. From left, second row are: Dick Harper, Rick Rogers, Rachel Thacker-Miller, Melissa Brown and Matthew Brown. Kneeling are: Michele Snellings and Rory Wells.

 Special to the Chronicle

When you hear the word cancer, it affects everyone around you. Cancer does not pick or chose from the young to old, or the strong to the weak. It can appear from nowhere when you least expect it, heartbreaking and life changing at a moment’s notice.

Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders’ (NCCC) mission as a community-based cancer advocacy organization is to raise money for national groundbreaking research and to fund local programs in Citrus County to aid local cancer patients.

