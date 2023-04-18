Annual Mini Cancer Walk was huge success

When you hear the word cancer, it affects everyone around you. Cancer does not pick or chose from the young to old, or the strong to the weak. It can appear from nowhere when you least expect it, heartbreaking and life changing at a moment’s notice.
Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders’ (NCCC) mission as a community-based cancer advocacy organization is to raise money for national groundbreaking research and to fund local programs in Citrus County to aid local cancer patients.
NCCC’s annual “It’s About the Cause” Mini Cancer Walk was held Feb. 25, 2023, raised a total of $13,578.72 to go towards cancer research.
For those that missed the event, the weather was perfect for the three-mile cancer walk, which included the local Citrus County Fire Rescue who completed the walk in full gear and were champions in the Corn Hole Tournament.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There was also an actual jail cell made by Core Civic Group where guests could have an individual arrested for a donation, where they then stayed until someone made a donation to bail them out of jail.
DJ Trae kept the entertainment going strong and the food truck vendors included Dewdrop Farms with delicious homemade salads, pulled pork and brisket, OMG Pretzel bites with amazing varieties of pretzel bites, Annabelle’s Sweet Ice Cream Treats and Just A Cupcake providing variety of desserts.
NCCC thanks all of their sponsors: Special event sponsor The Brandon Paul Memorial Foundation; “Gold Crusader” sponsors Quality 1st Roofing, Core Civic, Lollygaggers of CR, Kane’s Cattle, GFWC, Brooksville Veterinary Clinic and Do or Dye Solutions; “Silver Crusader” sponsors Dirks Auto Clinic, Citrus Sports & Apparel, Citrus Medical Marijuana Clinic, Steve & Ellen Zane, Alexander Real Estate Inc, Side By Side Designs, Washburn Roofing, World Fusion, Thomas Electric, Ira Fialko, DO and Team Hope; and “Bronze Crusader” sponsors Green Goddess Natural Market, Flop Shot Golf and Jugs Pub, and to all the in-kind Crusaders.
NCCC thanks you for making a difference in the community for local cancer patients battling cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.