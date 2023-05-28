Are you ready for hurricane season? Do you wish to learn how to protect yourself and your family? Then come on down to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management 2023 All-Hazards Expo. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

The event is being held on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Citrus County Auditorium, located at 3610 South Florida Avenue, Inverness, Florida 34450. The Auditorium is located between the Citrus County Fairgrounds and the Inverness Airport.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.