Are you ready for hurricane season? Do you wish to learn how to protect yourself and your family? Then come on down to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management 2023 All-Hazards Expo. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
The event is being held on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Citrus County Auditorium, located at 3610 South Florida Avenue, Inverness, Florida 34450. The Auditorium is located between the Citrus County Fairgrounds and the Inverness Airport.
There will be guest speakers, informational booths, and emergency vehicles on display throughout the event grounds. The Kids’ Zone will be live in the center of the auditorium where parents and children can do reading activities, memory recall, and other fun games, all learning about emergencies at the same time.
Find-M’ Friends will have their tracking dogs on site with periodic demonstrations. Let’s not forget the Florida Highway Patrol Roll Over Simulator, the Sherp ATV, Citrus County Fire Rescue ‘Fire Rescue House,’ and many other exciting displays and demonstrations.
For those who are deaf or hearing impaired, Citrus Hearing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) will be on hand to provide translation services during presentations and when interacting with the individual booths.
Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the entire event and for the first 300 families, there will be a free gift, a rescue hammer. And if you are hungry, concessions will be available provided by Boy Scout Troop 302.
