Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled.
We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed our area, but we missed seeing some of our friends from the south. Our hearts go out to those who were impacted. The good news was that giving was up this year, with proceeds going to this year’s charities, Daystar Life Center and Nature Coast Ministries No Cost Dental. Stay tuned for next month’s charity presentations.
In addition, Nature Coast Mustang Car Club will be accepting Toys For Tots donations at the next club meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness.
At the show, 120 cars and trucks participated with top 30 awards including Kids' Choice, Club Participation and President’s Choice. There were lots of activities including a DJ with music, kids’ games, auction of memorabilia and car parts, food drive with over 100 pounds headed to the food pantry, as well as outstanding food for participants and visitors.
Under the tents was a display of outstanding Model A Fords, replica 1963 1/2 Galaxie 427 lightweight drag cars and the famous 64 Ford Thunderbolt 427. These cars were the terror on the drag tracks with several “Show Room Stock” national championships.
In addition, there were two powerhouse Ford drag racing hall of fame drivers, AL Joniec and Milo Coleman, along with Ford racing author and drag racer Charles Morris. Their careers span from the '50s into the '70s with some of the winningest Fords and Mustangs in the nation. They shared their experiences with many who attended the show.
At noon, the cars were fired up along with the whole show field to make some noise as a tribute to how racing and owning cars in the era was such a big part of the culture. Many remember that local tracks were nearby and the show was on as entertainment most Friday and Saturday nights.
