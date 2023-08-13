Melanie Dryden doesn’t recall an “aha” moment that led to her decision to pursue a career in nursing. She just listed it as her major on her application to the University of Florida (UF) in 1999. The fourth-generation Citrus County native and Crystal River High School graduate says she just followed her gut.
“And I’ve never looked back,” she said.
She’s spent her entire 20-year career as a nurse in Citrus County and found her niche shortly after when she entered the world of women’s health. For the past 12 years, she’s been a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at HCA Florida – Citrus Women’s Health in Inverness.
“I’ve never wanted to practice anywhere but here in Citrus County,” she said. “I wanted to give back to the people and community that helped shape me into who I am.”
At Citrus Women’s Health, Dryden provides gynecologic and obstetric care to girls and women ages 12 and over. She performs minor procedures, identifies surgical candidates and completes work-ups for the practice’s physicians. She orders imaging studies, provides preventative care services, identifies educational needs, and works with her multidisciplinary team to meet each patient’s specific needs.
“I provide medical management for a multitude of gynecologic problems for women throughout their life phases,” she said. “And my schedule contains all of the above on any given day. Each day is a new adventure.
“I honestly love what I do and cannot imagine doing anything else,” she added. “Women choose me to care for them in some of their most vulnerable moments and that is a huge honor.”
Dryden may not have had a specific reason for choosing nursing, but the love of the educational process certainly shaped her career path. At UF, she was the State Region 2 Director and State President for the Florida Nursing Student’s Association along with receiving Presidential Recognition in both years of Nursing School. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 2003, she began her career at then-Seven River’s Regional Medical Center as a Med/Surg Nurse.
“I learned so much there and I’ll always be thankful for that opportunity, but I knew it wasn’t what I wanted to do long-term,” she said.
In January 2004, she was given the opportunity to begin her career in Women’s Health at then-Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Baby Block and Women’s Center. Longtime friend and colleague (and 2021 Healthcare Hero) Margie Leturno, APRN, was the director. Dryden was cross trained in Labor & Delivery, Newborn Nursery, and Postpartum Care, along with taking care of GYN post-op patients and medical admissions to the Women’s Center.
“I had found my niche and have been doing Women’s Health ever since,” Dryden said.
In 2008, while continuing her role as an RN in the department she entered the University of Cincinnati’s Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program. She graduated in June 2010, worked as a clinical instructor at Rasmussen College, and continued in a PRN (as needed) role at Citrus Memorial. In July 2011, she began her Advanced Practice Provider Role at Genesis Women’s Center, now known as HCA Florida – Citrus Women’s Health. She’s worked with Citrus Women’s Health physicians Dr. Armando Rojas and Dr. Thomas Antony for all but six months of her career.
“I have immense respect for our provider care team,” Dryden said. “We have an amazing team from the front staff to the clinical staff. Each staff member works to do their very best for each patient, every day. A special thanks to my medical assistant, Misti Radloff, and my team of nurses, Cheri Flores and Kelly Lehr. I couldn’t do what I do or give the care that I do without them. I also appreciate our practice manager, Carrie Bertine, who helps me maintain a balance between being a wife, a mom, and a very busy provider.
“I firmly believe the Lord places me exactly where I need to be, when I need to be there. There are so many of these moments in my 20-year career,” she added. “Being able to confirm a healthy pregnancy after battling infertility or a prior pregnancy loss, revealing a cancer diagnosis with empathy and providing them the necessary referrals to get the care needed, holding a patient’s hand as she reveals her husband’s unexpected illness, providing education and preventative care to an adolescent girl at her very first visit. I don’t take any of these instances for granted.”
Dryden and her husband, Kenny Dryden, keep busy outside of work as well. The couple, who met through the Citrus County Gator Club, are avid Gator fans and love attending UF sporting events (especially football). Their seven-year-old daughter, Parker, competes with Solid Rock’s Youth Onyx Cheer Team, where Dryden volunteers as Team Mom. They are active members of Christian Center Church in Homosassa, the church Dryden grew up in.
Dryden believes her Healthcare Heroes award is a reflection of her care for her patients.
“I really strive every day to give the very best care possible – the care that every woman deserves and the care that I would want my own mother and daughter to receive,” she said. “I hope this award is because my care touched someone’s life.”
